Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

ECS Black Series GTX 460 NBGTX460-1GPI-F

ECS’ unique feature is its Artic Cooling Arctic Cooling Accelero Twin Turbo Pro card cooler, an add-in worth $40 separately.

The surface-mounted fans of this cooler require an additional slot of space, making this the only three-slot card in today’s roundup. That could make SLI difficult for some users, since many motherboards have their highest-bandwidth slots spread only two expansion slots apart. While the card spacing issue is especially problematic for most X58-based motherboards, ECS already has an SLI solution.

Using a reference design PCB, the Black Series GTX 460 includes a mini-HDMI link and two dual-link DVI connectors. The accessory kit relies on DVI to support full-sized HDMI cable ends.

ECS doesn’t add any tuning software or games, but the driver CD does have several free trials…

One might expect the card with the largest cooler to come with the highest clock speed. The Black Series GTX 460 is certainly fast at 765 MHz core and GDDR5-3700, but manual overclocking using someone else’s software is the only way this card will break GeForce GTX 460 performance records.