Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

ECS Black Series GTX 460 NBGTX460-1GPI-F
ECS’ unique feature is its Artic Cooling Arctic Cooling Accelero Twin Turbo Pro card cooler, an add-in worth $40 separately.
The surface-mounted fans of this cooler require an additional slot of space, making this the only three-slot card in today’s roundup. That could make SLI difficult for some users, since many motherboards have their highest-bandwidth slots spread only two expansion slots apart. While the card spacing issue is especially problematic for most X58-based motherboards, ECS already has an SLI solution.
Using a reference design PCB, the Black Series GTX 460 includes a mini-HDMI link and two dual-link DVI connectors. The accessory kit relies on DVI to support full-sized HDMI cable ends.
ECS doesn’t add any tuning software or games, but the driver CD does have several free trials…
One might expect the card with the largest cooler to come with the highest clock speed. The Black Series GTX 460 is certainly fast at 765 MHz core and GDDR5-3700, but manual overclocking using someone else’s software is the only way this card will break GeForce GTX 460 performance records.
I can't decide between the 460 and 5850 versions :P
I wonder how many cards can reach that 900 MHz with acceptable noise and voltage levels.
It would have been better to see each card overclocked to it's most stable overclock first, then test the cards with all the benchmarks.
I read CPU magazine's article comparing the GTX 460's, and same conclusion. Palit is the fastest, but MSI's is the quietest and coolest.
I've been looking into getting a pair for SLI. Those that don't have extra space between their PCI Express 2.0 slots should go for the EVGA Superclocked because of the external exhaust. Those that do have space like me and prefer low noise would be better off the MSI's. Performance-wise, they're all great overclockers (every card in this review can overclock higher than Palit's factory overclock). Honestly, you really can't go wrong with any of these cards.
Basically.