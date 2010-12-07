GeForce GTX 570 Review: Hitting $349 With Nvidia's GF110

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 (DX 11)
This one’s a TWIMTBP title, but that doesn’t stop AMD’s cards from doing pretty darned well in it.
The Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire either dominate or match the Radeon HD 5970. Again, we see little reason to spend $500 on a card like that unless you only have one PCI Express slot available for high-end graphics. Otherwise, go CrossFire with the 6800s or SLI with GTX 460.
Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 570 trades blows with the GeForce GTX 480 and Radeon HD 5870. That’s good (considering the 480 still sells for >$400) and bad (since the 5870 can be found well under $300).
There is no need to root for either one. What you really want is a healthy and competitive Nvidia to drive prices down. With Intel shutting them off the chipset market and AMD beating them on their turf with the 5XXX cards, the future looked grim for NVidia.
It looks like they still got it, and that's what counts for consumers. Let's leave fanboyism to 12 year old console owners.
Or am I missing something?
EDIT:
Love this gem:
When a reviewer of not your game, but of some hardware using your game comments on how bad it is for the DRM, you know it's time to not do that, or get your game else where warning.
So you gonna buy it? Huh huh huh?