GeForce GTX 570 Review: Hitting $349 With Nvidia's GF110

Benchmark Results: Lost Planet 2 (DX 11)

The GeForce GTX 570 beats the GTX 480 across the board in Lost Planet.

For $30 more, the CrossFire’d Radeon HD 6850s lose to the GeForce GTX 570 at 1680x1050, but then beat the single GF110-based board at 1920x1200 and 2560x1600. Does the pair of $190 cards offer a substantially better value than Nvidia’s newest solution? Not here they don’t.

They do take away any good reason to buy a Radeon HD 5970 for $500, though. AMD’s former flagship is in dire need of a retirement at the hands of Cayman.