GeForce GTX 570 Review: Hitting $349 With Nvidia's GF110

Benchmark Results: Lost Planet 2 (DX 11)
The GeForce GTX 570 beats the GTX 480 across the board in Lost Planet.
For $30 more, the CrossFire’d Radeon HD 6850s lose to the GeForce GTX 570 at 1680x1050, but then beat the single GF110-based board at 1920x1200 and 2560x1600. Does the pair of $190 cards offer a substantially better value than Nvidia’s newest solution? Not here they don’t.
They do take away any good reason to buy a Radeon HD 5970 for $500, though. AMD’s former flagship is in dire need of a retirement at the hands of Cayman.
There is no need to root for either one. What you really want is a healthy and competitive Nvidia to drive prices down. With Intel shutting them off the chipset market and AMD beating them on their turf with the 5XXX cards, the future looked grim for NVidia.
It looks like they still got it, and that's what counts for consumers. Let's leave fanboyism to 12 year old console owners.
When a reviewer of not your game, but of some hardware using your game comments on how bad it is for the DRM, you know it's time to not do that, or get your game else where warning.
