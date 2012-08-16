GeForce GTX 660 Ti Review: Nvidia's Trickle-Down Keplernomics

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

We're able to turn on the most demanding Ultra detail preset in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim now that this title is sufficiently patched and optimized.

Although the GeForce GTX 660 Ti sits at the bottom of our chart, all of the cards achieve minimum frame rates of at least 68. So, the fact that a Radeon HD 7970 averages 106 FPS is fairly inconsequential.

A 1920x1080 resolution has little effect on frame rates, as the GTX 660 Ti continues to deliver at least 60 FPS or so.

We finally see a handful of boards dip below 60 FPS at 2560x1600. They never drop under 40 FPS, though. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 Ti trails the pack, but continues delivering playable performance.