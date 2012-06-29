Seven GeForce GTX 670 Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 Reference Card

Much has been written about the all-plastic design of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 670 and its cooler, a simplified, cost-optimized version of what the GeForce GTX 680 uses, in addition to the compromises that come from those decisions. Although it's certainly louder than GeForce GTX 680, this card is still quieter than AMD's modern reference boards.

We're including it for two reasons. First, cards based on the reference implementation are perhaps the most widely available. That can't be said as definitively for the factory-modified models. Second, owing to the identical dimensions and mounting holes, aftermarket air and even water coolers are available for this PCB, allowing enthusiasts to tune the cooling performance of the cheapest GTX 670s to their individual tastes.

The stock core clock is a modest 915 MHz with a 980 MHz GPU Boost rating. But even reference cards can be overclocked, as we will describe in more detail.