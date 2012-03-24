GeForce GTX 680, Part 2: SLI, 5760x1080, And Overclocking

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033
Solid performance boosts at 1920x1080 and 2560x1600 show a trend favoring AMD’s cards in this very demanding title.
By the time we reach 5760x1080, Radeon HD 7970s demonstrate a definite advantage. It’s interesting that, regardless of whether you’re using one card or two, adding 4x MSAA does little to impact the performance of AMD's bandwidth-rich high-end cards.
You do have to look at the high resolution benchmarks to see actual crossfire results, as 1080p benchmarks are being bottlenecked by the CPU.
Anyways, looks like the competition in the GPU world is going strong right now. To me both the GTX 680 and Radeon 7970 are fine pieces of work. The general compute performance of Tahiti is really really good though so will AMD really reduce the prices significantly below the GTX 680?
Great review as usual. All your hard work is appreciated.