GeForce GTX 680, Part 2: SLI, 5760x1080, And Overclocking

Benchmark Results: Sandra 2012
AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 continues demonstrating strength in compute performance. Two GeForce GTX 680s present impressive FP32 numbers. However, with FP64 rates at 1/24, you end up with a pretty dismal comparison.
A 384-bit aggregate bus helps AMD’s cards push more internal bandwidth, while PCI Express 3.0 compatibility facilitates an interface bandwidth increase as well.
You do have to look at the high resolution benchmarks to see actual crossfire results, as 1080p benchmarks are being bottlenecked by the CPU.
Anyways, looks like the competition in the GPU world is going strong right now. To me both the GTX 680 and Radeon 7970 are fine pieces of work. The general compute performance of Tahiti is really really good though so will AMD really reduce the prices significantly below the GTX 680?
Great review as usual. All your hard work is appreciated.