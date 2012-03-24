GeForce GTX 680, Part 2: SLI, 5760x1080, And Overclocking

Benchmark Results: MediaEspresso And LuxMark 2.0

We were told that the 301.10 driver was supposed to fix Nvidia’s NVEnc bug, which prevented MPEG-2 based input from being accelerated. This doesn’t seem to be the case, though. We’re seeing the same result from our transcode to iPad 2-ready H.264. Both the GeForce GTX 580 and 590 offer better performance in this discipline.

Hammering home the results of our Sandra-based testing, two Radeon HD 7970s serve up staggering performance in LuxMark 2.0, while a pair of GeForce GTX 680s underperforms a prior-generation GeForce GTX 590.