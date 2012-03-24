GeForce GTX 680, Part 2: SLI, 5760x1080, And Overclocking

Benchmark Results: MediaEspresso And LuxMark 2.0
We were told that the 301.10 driver was supposed to fix Nvidia’s NVEnc bug, which prevented MPEG-2 based input from being accelerated. This doesn’t seem to be the case, though. We’re seeing the same result from our transcode to iPad 2-ready H.264. Both the GeForce GTX 580 and 590 offer better performance in this discipline.
Hammering home the results of our Sandra-based testing, two Radeon HD 7970s serve up staggering performance in LuxMark 2.0, while a pair of GeForce GTX 680s underperforms a prior-generation GeForce GTX 590.
You do have to look at the high resolution benchmarks to see actual crossfire results, as 1080p benchmarks are being bottlenecked by the CPU.
Anyways, looks like the competition in the GPU world is going strong right now. To me both the GTX 680 and Radeon 7970 are fine pieces of work. The general compute performance of Tahiti is really really good though so will AMD really reduce the prices significantly below the GTX 680?
Great review as usual. All your hard work is appreciated.