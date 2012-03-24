Trending

GeForce GTX 680, Part 2: SLI, 5760x1080, And Overclocking

Who needs sleep when you have caffeine? We take a second GeForce GTX 680 and run it in SLI against two Radeon HD 7970s. Then we add 5760x1080 benchmark results. Then we overclock our single-GPU flagships for a third comparison. Does our story change?

Benchmark Results: MediaEspresso And LuxMark 2.0

We were told that the 301.10 driver was supposed to fix Nvidia’s NVEnc bug, which prevented MPEG-2 based input from being accelerated. This doesn’t seem to be the case, though. We’re seeing the same result from our transcode to iPad 2-ready H.264. Both the GeForce GTX 580 and 590 offer better performance in this discipline.

Hammering home the results of our Sandra-based testing, two Radeon HD 7970s serve up staggering performance in LuxMark 2.0, while a pair of GeForce GTX 680s underperforms a prior-generation GeForce GTX 590.

  • tacoslave 24 March 2012 09:05
    amds driver team needs to get off its ass i mean look at those crossfire results thats downright pitiful .
  • bystander 24 March 2012 09:15
    tacoslaveamds driver team needs to get off its ass i mean look at those crossfire results thats downright pitiful .What is wrong with their crossfire performance?

    You do have to look at the high resolution benchmarks to see actual crossfire results, as 1080p benchmarks are being bottlenecked by the CPU.
  • I am a PC 24 March 2012 09:23
    It is quite clear that the Radeons are more powerful but that once again the Nvidia favoring benchmark suite once again favors Nvidia.
  • 24 March 2012 09:28
    Would like to see CUDA compute instead of openCL stuff. Something like Blender/Cycles benchmark.
  • cangelini 24 March 2012 09:30
    I am a PCIt is quite clear that the Radeons are more powerful but that once again the Nvidia favoring benchmark suite once again favors Nvidia.If you were to hand-pick a suite to favor AMD, what would it include? :) You did notice the Radeons doing really well in Battlefield and Metro, right?
  • cangelini 24 March 2012 09:31
    AgonothetaWould like to see CUDA compute instead of openCL stuff. Something like Blender/Cycles benchmark.Our Blender test is being working on right now--currently we're only utilizing the Tiles/Cycles engines for CPU reviews.
  • 24 March 2012 09:52
    My MSI 7870 came with Catalyst 12.3, so why use 12.2 if 12.3 is out there?
  • weatherdude 24 March 2012 09:56
    You know, I'm starting to wonder what the Tom's Hardware labs are like. I hope it has something to keep the staff sane as they run tests over and over again.

    Anyways, looks like the competition in the GPU world is going strong right now. To me both the GTX 680 and Radeon 7970 are fine pieces of work. The general compute performance of Tahiti is really really good though so will AMD really reduce the prices significantly below the GTX 680?

    Great review as usual. All your hard work is appreciated.
  • cangelini 24 March 2012 10:05
    sniper13xMy MSI 7870 came with Catalyst 12.3, so why use 12.2 if 12.3 is out there?Because it's not?
  • cangelini 24 March 2012 10:07
    weatherdudeYou know, I'm starting to wonder what the Tom's Hardware labs are like. I hope it has something to keep the staff sane as they run tests over and over again.Anyways, looks like the competition in the GPU world is going strong right now. To me both the GTX 680 and Radeon 7970 are fine pieces of work. The general compute performance of Tahiti is really really good though so will AMD really reduce the prices significantly below the GTX 680?Great review as usual. All your hard work is appreciated.If ever you're in Bakersfield, CA, you're welcome to drop by and check the lab out. It's like a gamer candy store, literally stacked with graphics cards higher than I can reach!
