GeForce GTX 680, Part 2: SLI, 5760x1080, And Overclocking

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft
Without anti-aliasing, two Radeon HD 7970s are just as fast as one in World of Warcraft at 1920x1080. From there, though, the graphics load increases. By the time we’re testing at 2560x1600, the SLI and CrossFire configurations are strutting their stuff a little more proudly.
Testing at 5760x1080 is a different story entirely.
The good news is that this game isn’t laid out very well to play across three screens. Getting it workable requires a fair bit of UI modification, so the number of folks playing WoW at 5760x1080 is probably already pretty small (the number playing at 5760x1080 and using CrossFire even more so). However, AMD’s cards cannot run in DirectX 11 mode with CrossFire and Eyefinity active.
That fact alone cannot explain why two Radeon HD 7970s do so poorly at 5760x1080, though. We’ll have to assume this is a bug in AMD's driver.
You do have to look at the high resolution benchmarks to see actual crossfire results, as 1080p benchmarks are being bottlenecked by the CPU.
Anyways, looks like the competition in the GPU world is going strong right now. To me both the GTX 680 and Radeon 7970 are fine pieces of work. The general compute performance of Tahiti is really really good though so will AMD really reduce the prices significantly below the GTX 680?
