The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Multi-GPU Results: Borderlands 2
All seven of the multi-GPU configurations we test land within a roughly 10 FPS range at 2560x1440, indicating that Borderlands 2 isn’t graphics-bound enough to necessitate two high-end graphics cards.
The GeForce GTX 770s beat Radeon HD 7970 GHz Editions and GTX 680s in SLI, but the victory means very little with both competing combos up above 100 FPS already.
The tight grouping is a tell-tale sign of a platform bottleneck.
Worst-case variance in Borderlands is higher than some of the other games we’re testing, but not particularly worrisome given insanely-high practical frame rates.
Kind of an expected performance increase. Seeing overclocked GTX 680 review was conclusive enough unless you've never seen one. Never expected this card to be getting the Smart Buy award though to be completely honest.
Less noise than 7970GE.
Runs cooler than 7970GE.
Same FPS as 7970GE.
$50 less cost.
Yeah indeed, why to get the Smart Buy award I wonder...
Agreed. Sapphire 7970 Ghz ftw <3