The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Multi-GPU Results: Borderlands 2

All seven of the multi-GPU configurations we test land within a roughly 10 FPS range at 2560x1440, indicating that Borderlands 2 isn’t graphics-bound enough to necessitate two high-end graphics cards.

The GeForce GTX 770s beat Radeon HD 7970 GHz Editions and GTX 680s in SLI, but the victory means very little with both competing combos up above 100 FPS already.

The tight grouping is a tell-tale sign of a platform bottleneck.

Worst-case variance in Borderlands is higher than some of the other games we’re testing, but not particularly worrisome given insanely-high practical frame rates.