The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

OpenGL: 2D And 3D Performance

Synthetic Benchmarks

Unigine’s Heaven and Sanctuary benchmarks show us how cards perform when running demanding features from current gaming titles in OpenGL. Additionally, since none of the graphics drivers contain any optimizations for the OpenGL versions of these benchmarks, you could even say it’s a fairer comparison than using the super-optimized DirectX versions.

Last week, we were primarily interested in seeing how the GeForce GTX 780 measured up against Titan. This time around, we want to know how the new GeForce GTX 770 fares compared to its predecessor, the GTX 680. Throughout, the 770 slots in between the new GK110-based card and its GK104-based half-sibling, though it usually falls closer to the 680.

Maya 2013

In addition to DirectX 11 and Viewport 2.0, Maya also continues to offer OpenGL support. Our benchmark sequence shows us that, generally, Nvidia’s cards perform very similarly. That’s hardly a surprise, since the drivers for the consumer cards don’t contain any of the optimizations necessary for professional-class performance. Higher clock rates allow the GeForce GTX 770 to outpace the 680, though just barely.

SolidWorks

Newer versions of SolidWorks refuse to complete benchmark runs on anything but professional graphics cards with validated drivers, so we fall back on this older version found in the SPECviewperf11 benchmark suite. Again, the GeForce GTX 770 repeats what we saw before, slightly outpacing the 680. Interestingly, both GK104-based cards finish in front of the newer and theoretically brawnier GK110-derived GeForce GTX Titan and 780.

EnSight

Recent releases of EnSight require a pro-level graphics card, too, forcing us to downgrade. This time, the GK110-based boards regain their edge over the GeForce GTX 680 and 770.

So far, the GeForce GTX 770 delivers no surprises, turning in slightly better results than the older GeForce GTX 680.