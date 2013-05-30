Trending

The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

By ,

Wait, the new GeForce GTX 770 is powered by Nvidia's old GK104? That's right. And guess what? The card is faster, quieter, more feature-complete, and less expensive than the GeForce GTX 680 that came before it. Can it usurp the compelling Radeon HD 7970?

OpenGL: 2D And 3D Performance

Synthetic Benchmarks

Unigine’s Heaven and Sanctuary benchmarks show us how cards perform when running demanding features from current gaming titles in OpenGL. Additionally, since none of the graphics drivers contain any optimizations for the OpenGL versions of these benchmarks, you could even say it’s a fairer comparison than using the super-optimized DirectX versions.

Last week, we were primarily interested in seeing how the GeForce GTX 780 measured up against Titan. This time around, we want to know how the new GeForce GTX 770 fares compared to its predecessor, the GTX 680. Throughout, the 770 slots in between the new GK110-based card and its GK104-based half-sibling, though it usually falls closer to the 680.

Maya 2013

In addition to DirectX 11 and Viewport 2.0, Maya also continues to offer OpenGL support. Our benchmark sequence shows us that, generally, Nvidia’s cards perform very similarly. That’s hardly a surprise, since the drivers for the consumer cards don’t contain any of the optimizations necessary for professional-class performance. Higher clock rates allow the GeForce GTX 770 to outpace the 680, though just barely.

SolidWorks

Newer versions of SolidWorks refuse to complete benchmark runs on anything but professional graphics cards with validated drivers, so we fall back on this older version found in the SPECviewperf11 benchmark suite. Again, the GeForce GTX 770 repeats what we saw before, slightly outpacing the 680. Interestingly, both GK104-based cards finish in front of the newer and theoretically brawnier GK110-derived GeForce GTX Titan and 780.

EnSight

Recent releases of EnSight require a pro-level graphics card, too, forcing us to downgrade. This time, the GK110-based boards regain their edge over the GeForce GTX 680 and 770.

So far, the GeForce GTX 770 delivers no surprises, turning in slightly better results than the older GeForce GTX 680.

329 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jessterman21 30 May 2013 13:09
    Amazing - this oughtta shake up the market!
    Reply
  • GMPoisoN 30 May 2013 13:27
    CF 7970s > All
    Reply
  • EzioAs 30 May 2013 13:32
    Thanks for the article.

    Kind of an expected performance increase. Seeing overclocked GTX 680 review was conclusive enough unless you've never seen one. Never expected this card to be getting the Smart Buy award though to be completely honest.

    Hey, how about another title for the review?
    - GTX 680 Gets a New Cooler, BIOS Update and Price Drop! -

    No? I'll think of a better one...
    Reply
  • CarolKarine 30 May 2013 13:47
    the fact that every single site is comparing nvidia's next-gen stuff with AMD's current gen stuff kinda sickens me. don't start throwing around "Nvidia's got this gen in the bag" till we see what AMD comes up with. they've had what, 1 1/2, 2 years? I'm hoping for GCN 2 and a die shrink on a new architecture.
    Reply
  • Memnarchon 30 May 2013 13:49
    EzioAsNever expected this card to be getting the Smart Buy award though to be completely honest.Better power consumption than 7970GE.
    Less noise than 7970GE.
    Runs cooler than 7970GE.
    Same FPS as 7970GE.
    $50 less cost.

    Yeah indeed, why to get the Smart Buy award I wonder...
    Reply
  • Novuake 30 May 2013 13:53
    That is some aggressive pricing right there! LOL
    Reply
  • rmpumper 30 May 2013 13:56
    Finally, a card that will drop the prices of hd7000 and gtx600 GPUs.
    Reply
  • tlg 30 May 2013 14:02
    Well in the UK the GTX770 is still more expensive than the HD7970.
    Reply
  • GMPoisoN 30 May 2013 14:05
    10884687 said:
    When you factor in the 4 games that come with the HD7970 GHz Edition, it is still cheaper than the GTX 770. I find it odd that nVidia had over a year to come up with something to beat AMD in single GPU performance at this price point but failed to deliver.

    Yes, there is a bit of power savings. Yes, multi-GPU performance is better. But, that is nothing new. I also wouldn't expect future drivers to deliver much in the way of performance improvements since this card is essentially a GTX 680 v2.

    Ultimately, I expected more from nVidia. Yes, this is a polished card out of the gate. But I'm not sure the release of this card will affect AMDs bottom line as things currently stand, performance wise.

    Agreed. Sapphire 7970 Ghz ftw <3
    Reply
  • SiliconWars 30 May 2013 14:06
    None of Nvidia's partners are using the reference cooler so this is just a scam to get better turbo clock speeds and good scores on quiet and cool operation. You've been had Chris and now you've spread Nvidia's lies to your readership.
    Reply