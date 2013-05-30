The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

OpenCL: Single-Precision

As we explained in last week’s coverage of the GeForce GTX 780, we are purposely choosing an alternate set of benchmarks that allows us to compare single- and double-precision math. Will its higher clock speeds allow the GeForce GTX 770 to at least partly compensate for its pedigree as a compute-challenged GK104 board?

Financial Analysis Performance (Float/FP32)

At the risk of repetition, the GeForce performs exactly as expected, namely like the tweaked GeForce GTX 680 that it is. In other words, there is no sign of improved compute performance, since Nvidia intends for the 770 to fill the role of a gaming card.

Folding@Home (FP32)

We see more of the same in our Folding@Home benchmark, which shows the GeForce GTX 770 enjoying a slight clock rate-related advantage over the 680, while trailing the new GeForce GTX 780 and old 580.