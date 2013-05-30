The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

OpenCL: Single-Precision
As we explained in last week’s coverage of the GeForce GTX 780, we are purposely choosing an alternate set of benchmarks that allows us to compare single- and double-precision math. Will its higher clock speeds allow the GeForce GTX 770 to at least partly compensate for its pedigree as a compute-challenged GK104 board?
Financial Analysis Performance (Float/FP32)
At the risk of repetition, the GeForce performs exactly as expected, namely like the tweaked GeForce GTX 680 that it is. In other words, there is no sign of improved compute performance, since Nvidia intends for the 770 to fill the role of a gaming card.
Folding@Home (FP32)
We see more of the same in our Folding@Home benchmark, which shows the GeForce GTX 770 enjoying a slight clock rate-related advantage over the 680, while trailing the new GeForce GTX 780 and old 580.
Kind of an expected performance increase. Seeing overclocked GTX 680 review was conclusive enough unless you've never seen one. Never expected this card to be getting the Smart Buy award though to be completely honest.
Hey, how about another title for the review?
- GTX 680 Gets a New Cooler, BIOS Update and Price Drop! -
No? I'll think of a better one...
Less noise than 7970GE.
Runs cooler than 7970GE.
Same FPS as 7970GE.
$50 less cost.
Yeah indeed, why to get the Smart Buy award I wonder...
Agreed. Sapphire 7970 Ghz ftw <3