Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Multi-GPU Results: Borderlands 2

Based on the average numbers above and frame rate over time chart below, the strange results in Borderlands 2 could be a platform bottleneck issue, though we’d expect the GeForce GTX 680s in SLI to be similarly affected. Nevertheless, a look back at our raw FCAT data indeed shows the 780s averaging lower performance.

Despite the lower frame rates, two GeForce GTX 780s deliver consistent pacing, bested only by a pair of Titans, by our measurements.