Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Multi-GPU Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Given the platform-based bottleneck imposed by Skyrim, there’s little reason to add a second high-end card for this game alone. In fact, only the GeForce GTX 680 and Radeon HD 7970 pick up any extra speed—and what they gain isn’t worth what you pay.

Minimal scaling aside, the AMD cards don’t see their frame-to-frame latencies narrow. In fact, whereas a single Radeon HD 7970 demonstrates a worst-case of .6 ms, two working together spike to 8.6 ms.