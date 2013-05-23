Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Heat, Noise, And Cooling
Heat
The reference cooler's fan curve is quite conservative. For example, the cooler only begins to spin faster at around 60°C, finally kicking into high gear upwards of 75°C. A direct comparison between the GeForce GTX Titan and 780 reveals the latter’s maximum fan speed to be slightly lower. In our gaming loop, Nvidia’s new card runs about two degrees cooler than the Titan, resulting in a slightly lower fan speed and a more gradually rising fan speed curve. This is due to the aforementioned refinements to the card's fan controller.
Despite the minor differences already noted, the two cards’ fan speed and temperature graphs converge more and more as time goes by, although they never actually intersect. That’s surprising, considering the surgical changes Nvidia made to its GeForce GTX 780. Let’s keep that first graph showing the temperatures in mind when as we move on to the next page. Specifically, we want to check the correlation between the thermal target of 80°C and power consumption.
Noise
But first, let’s take a closer look at the new card’s noise output, with the GeForce GTX Titan serving as our reference point again:
The GeForce GTX 780 enjoys a small advantage in each of our scenarios, although the differences are too small to be noticeable. In light of this, you could even consider the results close enough to be a tie. We’ll try to explain why this is so on the next page.
