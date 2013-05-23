Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Single-Card Results: Crysis 3

If you want the skinny on why a Radeon HD 7990 is simultaneously well-behaved and a poor performer, check out my analysis in the review of that card. Today we’re focusing on the GeForce GTX 780, which is again almost as fast as a GeForce GTX Titan. A 31% speed-up compared to the GeForce GTX 680 isn’t bad either, even if that’s not as high as the 41% Nvidia plans to charge for GeForce GTX 780.

At these settings, a GeForce GTX 690 is really your best bet. The GTX 780 and Titan do trade blows, though dipping under 30 FPS would compel us to scale back the detail settings.

The impact of mediocre performance in Crysis 3 is particularly pointed when it comes to running and gunning. Low frame rates cause significant lag, making it hard to shoot accurately. I really needed multi-GPU configurations from Nvidia in order to make the game run well at 2560x1440.

The average variance of one Radeon HD 7970 or the dual-GPU Radeon HD 7990 is almost identical, though the 7990’s 99th percentile number is significantly worse.

To that end, while a GeForce GTX 690 tends to do really well on average, its 99th percentile latency is also bad.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 780 does well from one frame to the next, despite the lower-than-ideal performance level at this combination of settings.