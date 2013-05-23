Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Single-Card Results: Crysis 3
If you want the skinny on why a Radeon HD 7990 is simultaneously well-behaved and a poor performer, check out my analysis in the review of that card. Today we’re focusing on the GeForce GTX 780, which is again almost as fast as a GeForce GTX Titan. A 31% speed-up compared to the GeForce GTX 680 isn’t bad either, even if that’s not as high as the 41% Nvidia plans to charge for GeForce GTX 780.
At these settings, a GeForce GTX 690 is really your best bet. The GTX 780 and Titan do trade blows, though dipping under 30 FPS would compel us to scale back the detail settings.
The impact of mediocre performance in Crysis 3 is particularly pointed when it comes to running and gunning. Low frame rates cause significant lag, making it hard to shoot accurately. I really needed multi-GPU configurations from Nvidia in order to make the game run well at 2560x1440.
The average variance of one Radeon HD 7970 or the dual-GPU Radeon HD 7990 is almost identical, though the 7990’s 99th percentile number is significantly worse.
To that end, while a GeForce GTX 690 tends to do really well on average, its 99th percentile latency is also bad.
Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 780 does well from one frame to the next, despite the lower-than-ideal performance level at this combination of settings.
Of course, one could argue that as we get closer to higher-end products, the performance increase is always minimal and price to performance ratio starts to increase, however, for the past 3-4 years (or so I guess), never has it been that the 2nd highest-end GPU having such low performance difference with the highest-end GPU. It's usually significant enough that the highest end GPU (GTX x80) still has it's place.
Tl;dr,
The GTX Titan was released to make the GTX 780 look incredibly good, and people (especially on the internet), will spread the news fast enough claiming the $650 release price for the GTX 780 is good and reasonable, and people who didn't even bother reading reviews and benchmarks, will take their word and pay the premium for GTX 780.
Nvidia is taking a different route to compete with AMD or one could say that they're not even trying to compete with AMD in terms of price/performance (at least for the high-end products).
Thats apretty bad analogy. A gpu is still smooth even with some of the cores/vram/etc turned off, it doesn't increase latency/frametimes/etc.
I must've missed something. Why wait a week?