GeForce GTX 780M, 770M, And 765M: Scaling Vs. Radeon HD 8970M

Power And Heat

One of the challenges we run into with battery testing is that it's an imprecise science, very workload-dependent and varying over time as the lithium-ion battery ages.

Then again, this isn't a Clevo P177SM notebook review; it’s a graphics comparison. So while it's important to know that these systems sport 76.96 watt-hour batteries, gamers considering each of these modules will be more interested in how much heat they dissipate.

AMD's Radeon HD 8970M doesn’t properly report temperatures below a certain threshold, so we can only see how hot it gets under load.

All four notebooks use thermal fan controls to lock temperature between 60° and 70° Celsius, and none of them are forced to spin their coolers up to correspondingly-annoying noise levels.