Benchmarking GeForce GTX Titan 6 GB: Fast, Quiet, Consistent

Results: Borderlands 2

Resolution: 1920x1080

Average frame rates in Borderlands 2 at 1920x1080 are very high, and the minimums appear limited by our platform.

Indeed, all four solutions are grouped up pretty tightly when we extend frame rate out over time. In fact, the averages would probably be a lot closer together if the GeForce GTX 690 hadn’t spiked up a couple of times (over 200 FPS in one case).

All three of the single-GPU cards and, to the best of our ability to evaluate it, the dual-GPU GeForce GTX 690 demonstrate very low consecutive frame latencies, even up through the 95th percentile. Subjectively, playing through this game confirms our data: at no point does it appear jittery.

Resolution: 2560x1600

Average frame rates fall back at 2560x1600, though all four cards continue delivering playable performance.

The graph that was crammed together at 1920x1080 starts to separate at 2560x1600. GeForce GTX 690 and Titan hit similar minimums, but the dual-GK104-equipped card is faster, on average.

All four cards encounter slightly more consecutive frame latency, though the numbers would appear to have an imperceptible effect on our game experience. Playing through Borderlands 2 at 2560x1600 remains a smooth, jitter-free experience.

Resolution: 5760x1600

Nvidia’s two $1,000 graphics cards appear suitable for triple-screen gaming, while the minimum frame rates we see from GeForce GTX 680 and AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 suggest that we might want to de-tune some of the graphics quality options.

Gone are most of the overlaps seen on the previous two frame rate over time charts. Now, GeForce GTX 690 is firmly entrenched as the performance victor, followed by GeForce GTX Titan.

We’re still not worried about these consecutive frame latencies. More than anything, you’ll probably want to adjust the detail settings to get frame rates up at this resolution.

Interestingly, Borderlands 2 is one of the games AMD specifically sought to optimize with its Catalyst 13.2 Beta release.