Benchmarking GeForce GTX Titan 6 GB: Fast, Quiet, Consistent

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Resolution: 1920x1080

Once severely platform-limited, Skyrim is now influenced more by graphics performance, even at 1920x1080. Really though, the difference between GeForce GTX 690’s average and GeForce GTX 680’s, at opposite ends of the spectrum, is insignificant.

Again, with frame rates this high, performance over time doesn’t yield any fresh data. Minimums in excess of 80 FPS are more than enough, naturally.

This is another one of the games that AMD optimized for in its latest beta Catalyst driver, and the company’s effort is reflected in much more competitive consecutive frame latency results.

GeForce GTX Titan, meanwhile, demonstrates sub-1 ms latency, even at the 95th percentile level.

Resolution: 2560x1600

Average and minimum frame rates suggest playability across the board, yet again. Titan continues to fall somewhere in between GeForce GTX 690 and Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition.

Our scale changes compared to 1920x1080, but the results are pretty much the same over time.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX Titan continues exhibiting exceptionally-low consecutive frame latency, matching GeForce GTX 680. AMD’s 95th percentile numbers are still the highest; however, they’re an order of magnitude lower than some of the other games we’ve already tested.

Resolution: 5760x1200

Titan maintains its second-place position behind GeForce GTX 690. Both cards deliver playable performance in Skyrim, as do the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition and GeForce GTX 680.

GeForce GTX 680 only dips under 40 FPS momentarily in our benchmark. It spends more time in the mid-40 FPS range.

Today’s all about GeForce GTX Titan, so we start by recognizing the GK110-based board’s very low consecutive frame latency measurements. But it’s also important to recognize AMD’s performance, which matches the GeForce GTX 680’s average consecutive frame latency and technically beats it in our 95th percentile analysis (though we’re not going to quibble about sub-10 ms numbers).