Gigabyte Aorus FI32U Review: Big and Fast 4K Performance

A 32-inch 4K monitor such as the FI23U is somewhat unique.Our recent reviews of 4K monitors include mainly 27 and 43-inch models. For comparison against the Aorus Gigabyte FI23U, we’ve rounded up the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX, a super monitor if there ever was one, plus LG’s 27GN950, Asus’ ROG Strix XG27UQ, the Aorus FV43U and Viotek’s GFI27QXA.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

If you want the speediest possible monitor, no 4K screens will fill the bill. But if the highest pixel count is a bigger priority, the FI32U still delivers quick performance that matches the best of the genre. All of the screens here are 144 Hz and draw a frame in 7-8ms. The FI32U falls into the faster category. Though a 1ms difference may sound small, it makes a visual difference in motion resolution. Coupled with an excellent overdrive, the FI32U is one of the smoothest 144 Hz screens available of any resolution.

The FI32U’s overall control lag of 26ms is also among the best. Only the two 27-inch screens here beat that score and only by 1ms. No one will detect 1ms of lag, and it should be noted that there are plenty of 180 and 240 Hz monitors that are only marginally quicker. Gamers looking for the ideal blend of resolution and speed will be happy playing on the FI32U.

Viewing Angles

Several of the newest IPS panels have raised the bar for off-axis image quality, and the FI32U is one of them. At 45 degrees to the sides, light reduces by less than 10%, while color shifts slightly to red and green. From the top, light falls by around 30%, and detail is reduced but not washed out completely. This is excellent performance from a monitor that can easily be shared by two people playing the same game.

Screen Uniformity

Our FI32U sample showed excellent uniformity. This is a tough test for big panels as they have greater potential for bleed and glow issues. We saw no flaws in any of the field patterns, however. Color was perfectly uniform from edge to edge, and blacks were true in all parts of the screen.