Gigabyte GeForce GTX Titan Black: Do-It-Yourself Cooler Swap

Dimensions And Pictures: The Upgraded Gigabyte GeForce GTX Titan Black

Once the upgrade is complete, Gigabyte's GeForce GTX Titan Black GHz Edition looks just like the company's other WindForce-equipped GeForce GTX 780 or GeForce GTX 780 Ti cards. It takes a much closer look to turn up the previously-described changes.

Dimensions and Weight Length, from Bracket to End of Cooler 30.0 cm Height, from Slot to Top Edge of Cooler 10.8 cm Depth, from Back of PCB to Front of Cooler 3.7 cm Depth on Back, from PCB to Top of Screw Head 2 mm Weight after Modifications 1132 g

The most striking change is the new fans. Their rotors are now black instead of translucent, and they have a new surface structure.

In contrast, the back of the board is unremarkable. There’s really not much difference between it and the reference design, other than the places sporting screws.

More changes are visible from the sides. There’s an LED behind the WindForce logo and those aforementioned eye-catching fins.

The card's rear I/O panel is unchanged, which is to say that it includes two dual-link DVI outputs, full-sized HDMI, and a DisplayPort connector.