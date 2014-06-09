Gigabyte GeForce GTX Titan Black: Do-It-Yourself Cooler Swap

Dimensions And Pictures: The Upgraded Gigabyte GeForce GTX Titan Black
Once the upgrade is complete, Gigabyte's GeForce GTX Titan Black GHz Edition looks just like the company's other WindForce-equipped GeForce GTX 780 or GeForce GTX 780 Ti cards. It takes a much closer look to turn up the previously-described changes.
|Dimensions and Weight
|Length, from Bracket to End of Cooler
|30.0 cm
|Height, from Slot to Top Edge of Cooler
|10.8 cm
|Depth, from Back of PCB to Front of Cooler
|3.7 cm
|Depth on Back, from PCB to Top of Screw Head
|2 mm
|Weight after Modifications
|1132 g
The most striking change is the new fans. Their rotors are now black instead of translucent, and they have a new surface structure.
In contrast, the back of the board is unremarkable. There’s really not much difference between it and the reference design, other than the places sporting screws.
More changes are visible from the sides. There’s an LED behind the WindForce logo and those aforementioned eye-catching fins.
The card's rear I/O panel is unchanged, which is to say that it includes two dual-link DVI outputs, full-sized HDMI, and a DisplayPort connector.
If you bothered reading the first page you'd know why.
"Nvidia doesn’t allow its partners to sell the GeForce GTX Titan Black with proprietary cooling. However, Gigabyte now offers a GHz Edition of the card that comes bundled with its WindForce solution, which you can install on the overclocked board yourself."
This one right? whats the difference between you install it yourself and Gigabyte take the initiative pre-factory installed? or Warranty Void?
Ok, for your better understanding:
Nvidia doesn’t allow its partners to sell the GeForce GTX Titan Black with factory-installed proprietary cooling.
Igor Wallossek, I wonder if you could put up a graph for 3D rendering? If you use Blender's BMW scene by Mike Pan (a popular benchmark scene), make sure you properly set the tile size!
I'm genuinely curious.