Trending

Gigabyte GeForce GTX Titan Black: Do-It-Yourself Cooler Swap

By

Nvidia doesn’t allow its partners to sell the GeForce GTX Titan Black with proprietary cooling. However, Gigabyte now offers a GHz Edition of the card that comes bundled with its WindForce solution, which you can install on the overclocked board yourself.

Dimensions And Pictures: The Upgraded Gigabyte GeForce GTX Titan Black

Once the upgrade is complete, Gigabyte's GeForce GTX Titan Black GHz Edition looks just like the company's other WindForce-equipped GeForce GTX 780 or GeForce GTX 780 Ti cards. It takes a much closer look to turn up the previously-described changes.

Dimensions and Weight
Length, from Bracket to End of Cooler30.0 cm
Height, from Slot to Top Edge of Cooler10.8 cm
Depth, from Back of PCB to Front of Cooler3.7 cm
Depth on Back, from PCB to Top of Screw Head2 mm
Weight after Modifications1132 g

The most striking change is the new fans. Their rotors are now black instead of translucent, and they have a new surface structure.

In contrast, the back of the board is unremarkable. There’s really not much difference between it and the reference design, other than the places sporting screws.

More changes are visible from the sides. There’s an LED behind the WindForce logo and those aforementioned eye-catching fins.

The card's rear I/O panel is unchanged, which is to say that it includes two dual-link DVI outputs, full-sized HDMI, and a DisplayPort connector.

31 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bloodgigas 09 June 2014 08:47
    So we have to change the cooler by our self? now thats wierd.
    Reply
  • ShadyHamster 09 June 2014 09:10
    13466306 said:
    So we have to change the cooler by our self? now thats wierd.

    If you bothered reading the first page you'd know why.
    Reply
  • bloodgigas 09 June 2014 09:25
    13466306 said:
    So we have to change the cooler by our self? now thats wierd.

    If you bothered reading the first page you'd know why.

    "Nvidia doesn’t allow its partners to sell the GeForce GTX Titan Black with proprietary cooling. However, Gigabyte now offers a GHz Edition of the card that comes bundled with its WindForce solution, which you can install on the overclocked board yourself."

    This one right? whats the difference between you install it yourself and Gigabyte take the initiative pre-factory installed? or Warranty Void?
    Reply
  • bloodgigas 09 June 2014 09:46
    13466306 said:
    So we have to change the cooler by our self? now thats wierd.

    If you bothered reading the first page you'd know why.

    "Nvidia doesn’t allow its partners to sell the GeForce GTX Titan Black with proprietary cooling. However, Gigabyte now offers a GHz Edition of the card that comes bundled with its WindForce solution, which you can install on the overclocked board yourself."

    This one right? whats the difference between you install it yourself and Gigabyte take the initiative pre-factory installed? or Warranty Void?
    Reply
  • FormatC 09 June 2014 10:21
    It is one of Nvidias funny rules.

    Ok, for your better understanding:
    Nvidia doesn’t allow its partners to sell the GeForce GTX Titan Black with factory-installed proprietary cooling.
    Reply
  • envy14tpe 09 June 2014 12:11
    If you are dropping the cash on a Titan I really wish people would go liquid cooling. Seems to be the best.
    Reply
  • chaosmassive 09 June 2014 16:17
    Nvidia doesnt permit to install any 3rd party cooling on their chip, now thats weird !
    Reply
  • rohitbaran 09 June 2014 16:23
    That's some way to circumvent nVidia's rule. Nicely done Gigabyte!
    Reply
  • wolverine96 09 June 2014 17:27
    Very nice, Gigabyte! I almost wish I had bought one. I have one of those "out of stock ASUS cards from Newegg". I am not disappointed, though. The card handles 84 degrees Celsius just fine!

    Igor Wallossek, I wonder if you could put up a graph for 3D rendering? If you use Blender's BMW scene by Mike Pan (a popular benchmark scene), make sure you properly set the tile size!
    Reply
  • Damn_Rookie 09 June 2014 17:29
    13466699 said:
    It is one of Nvidias funny rules.

    Ok, for your better understanding:
    Nvidia doesn’t allow its partners to sell the GeForce GTX Titan Black with factory-installed proprietary cooling.
    Silly question probably, but why does nVidia allow only EVGA to break this rule, with their hydro copper signature edition you mentioned? Is it just because it's a water cooled model? Do you think nVidia specially signs off on the design?

    I'm genuinely curious.
    Reply