Tom's Hardware Graphics Charts: Performance In 2014

3DMark Fire Strike And Unigine Heaven
3DMark Fire Strike
We’re including two synthetic benchmarks in our charts, even if their correlation to real-world performance is often questioned. They do serve a valid purpose, making it easier for you to reproduce our findings without trying to match the in-game sequences we run. For all of the criticism synthetics receive, they often do provide a good overview of graphics performance, independent of the platform.
The video shows the entire benchmark run for both parts.
We skip the CPU and combined metrics, since our benchmark system has an overclocked six-core CPU that's not representative of many gaming systems. The following table includes the settings we use:
|3DMark
|Resolution
|1920x1080 (1080p)
|Scene
|Fire Strike
|Settings
|Default
|Benchmarks
|Graphics Test 1 and 2
Unigine Heaven 4.0
This synthetic benchmark's use of tessellation enables scalable analysis of geometry performance. In addition, it can be configured to tax shader hardware intensively.
We picked settings at 3840x2160 that allow high-end graphics cards to deliver a reasonably smooth experience. In general, all benchmarks run in full-screen mode.
3DMark, Unigine, and the rest of our benchmarks are run with each graphics card conditioned to operate at a steady load temperature.
In Heaven, we run the loop until temperature stops increasing. For the gaming benchmarks, we run the sequence (sometimes multiple times) before recording results. Furthermore, we’ve frozen all benchmarks the way they are right now; we won't be updating them. When new drivers add optimizations, we’ll re-run the numbers for as many cards as possible.
Again, here are the settings in a table:
|Unigine Heaven
|Run 1
|1920x1080 (1080p)API: DirectX 11Quality: UltraTessellation: NormalAnti-aliasing: x2
|Run 2
|3840x2160 (2160p)API: DirectX 11Quality: MediumTessellation: ModerateAnti-aliasing: Off
|Loops
|1
I was never a fan of this style of benchmarking. It sure gives clean graph of gpu capabilities which we always needed. I would love to see new bottleneck analysis. Or at least parallel test done on midrange PC.
Everyone should keep mind that these charts represent performance of <1% PC builds out there.
If I recall correctly we are at this moment at the edge of PCI 2.0 x8 which = PCI 1.0 x16 . Next or following gen will finally outdate PCI 1.0 in single and PCI 2.0 in dual GPU configs as there will finally be noticeable bottle necks.
It would be nice to add any opengl crossplattform game as any ioquake based one or something more modern and test it under MS WOS and under GNU / Linux
Better if it is future Steam OS to let us know the performance at the same game under MS WOS and under GNU/Linux.
Also it would be nice to test at MS WOS with and without antivirus, perhaps avast that is free or any other of your preference.
Last but not least, in opengl or in directx there are version changes and being able to split cards generations by opengl / directx version support would help as a current price / performance index based in your sponsored links prices.
720p ( 1280x720 píxels = 921.600 píxels) is half 1080p more or less
1080p (1920×1080 píxels = 2.073.600 pixels)
And when a game is very demanding or you prefer to play with better graphics playing at 720p is a great option
Of course,latest best GPUs would be able to play at 4k and full graphics, but when we read the benchmarks we want to know also if our actual card CAN play at 720p (1k) or what the best ones can do at 1k to be able to compare
Also even it is not a standard or accurate, for benchmarking purposes calling 720p (1k) 1080p (2k) and 2160p (4K) wouldbeeasier to understand in a fast sight than UHD FHD and HDR, that can be used too UHD (4k) FHD (2k) HDR (1k)
Considering how you can get 1080p displays for $100, I would call standardizing the GPU chart on 1080p fair enough: the people who can only afford a $100 display won't care much about enabling every bell and whistle and the people who want to max everything out likely won't be playing on $100 displays and $100 GPUs either.
I also like seeing how current cards stack up performance-wise to previous generations. That really helps when you're deciding whether to upgrade or not.