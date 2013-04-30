MSI GX60 Review: Radeon HD 7970M In A $1,200 Notebook!

Color Gamut And Accuracy, Monitor Rating

The LCD panel in the GX60 nearly covers the standard sRGB color gamut. It has very good color response for blues and greens, though deep reds aren’t as vivid. The panel is not a wide-gamut model, so it only covers 72% of AdobeRGB color gamut.

Overall, the accuracy of colors reproduced by the panel are fair. Remember, we really want to see a Delta-E of two or less. Greyscale images should look decent on the GX60’s screen, since most shades have a Delta-E of less than 3.5, with 4.38 being the worst measurement. This means that the GX60 is probably ample for working with black and white photos, especially after calibration. The colors are also fairly accurate on the GX60’s panel. The average Delta-E for all measurements is 2.76, placing the LG panel in the good category. After calibration, the panel is very good, with the only limiting factor being its inability to show the deepest shades of red.

The chart above shows Datacolor’s rating for the LG panel in the GX60. While we basically agree with Datacolor’s ratings, it should be noted that the luminance uniformity in this particular sample of the LG Philips LP156WF1-TLF3 seems to be worse than usual. The chart also doesn’t take the GX60’s very good viewing angles into consideration.

The images above are photos of the GX60’s screen before and after calibration with the Spyder4Elite system. Depending on the screen that you're using to read this review, you should be able see significant differences between the top and bottom image. If you have a good monitor, you may also be able to see how well the GX60’s panel calibrates. While the GX60’s screen is respectable out-of-the-box, it’s much better after calibration.