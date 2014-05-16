HP Z1 Workstation: High-End Hardware In An All-In-One

...The Performance Of A Workstation
HP's Z1 takes standard DDR3-1600 desktop memory, and four available slots allow for up to 32 GB if you use 8 GB ECC-capable DIMMs.
To the right of the RAM, a slot-loading optical drive is positioned vertically on the right-hand side of the case.
An LGA 1155 processor interface sits under a custom shroud and heat sink. Standard CPU options include Ivy Bridge-based Core i3, i5, and Xeon 1200 v2 models. The second-gen Z1, in comparison, uses Haswell-based CPUs.
The GPU is also covered by a custom shroud and heat sink assembly, under which you'll find an MXM module. Whether the graphics processor operates at second- or third-gen transfer rates depends on the capabilities of the CPU installed.
Aside from its orientation, the cooler is similar to what you'd find in a desktop system, employing a long radiator and heat pipes to draw heat from powerful GPUs.
Implementing such a sizable cooler on a mobile GPU means that the Z1's fans can spin more slowly, enabling quiet running.
The entire system is designed to move air from the bottom to the top, which conveniently keeps the LED-backlit display cool, since there's a bit of a gap between the platform and display panel.
As for storage, there is a drive cage in the middle of the machine able to hold either one 3.5-inch desktop hard drive or, in the case of our test machine, two low-profile 2.5-inch drives (like SSDs). Address them as separate repositories or set them up in RAID 0/1.
Below the drive cage is the remaining USB port, inside the machine. It houses the wireless keyboard/mouse dongle. However, the chassis can be locked shut and an application dongle can be left in its place. If you think that's unlikely, then you haven't had to go check out a Pro Tools or Avid hardware key at school in order to participate in class. Make no mistake: the education market (for both science and art) is a large segment of the Z1's target market.
The limiting factor here is how much less the cost of a standard workstation/monitor combo is compared to this AIO.
2: Workstation graphics
3: Better serviceability
4: Better display panel (116.1% sRGB *measured*, versus 97.5% sRGB)
5. Support for workstation applications under Windows, including appropriate certifications. (Which for certain applications is very important since they won't support problems with an unsupported system.)
As usual, a very thorough testing and well constructed description by Tom's of an interesting new system.
However, in a fundamental aspect, the HP Z-1 needs to be considered in the reason for it's existence. Much effort was used to create a stylish, high performance all-in- one, but at 47lbs and $6,600, what is the market? It's not mobile given the configuration and weight, and it's highly expensive. Those needing mobility can obtain good performance from a Dell Precision M at a similar cost- though of course, the larger and 2560 resolution of the monitor is a big plus for the HP. More importantly, look at the configuration of the excellent performing HP Z820 possible for the same $6,600- this getting into dual Xeon E5 category- and today cores are king. Why not not make a compact desktop and set a standard monitor on top? If HP needs an idea, I have a 2006 Dell Optiplex 740 that raises a 27" monitor to the perfect viewing height- or can sit vertically on the desk or floor and can use a standard desktop Quadro.
I don't know any professional office so pushed on space that would require this format for a workstation. Also, serious workstation users at that price will be looking for at least six or even eight-core CPUs- at least the LGA2011 socket to allow a change later. The memory bandwidth of Xeon E5 is more than double that of Xeon E3 as is the number of PCIe lanes. Think of the file size of impending 4K and 3D video when considering the amount of RAM, GPU's, peripherals, and file storage required.
HP should know well enough that workstation users have to choose particular monitors for their applications and preferences, similarly GPU's, plus add non-proprietary PCIe RAID cards, special soundcard / interfaces, and often many HD's.
The HP Z-1 is elegant but expensive and simply not flexible enough. Like the new Mac Dustbin Pro, the HP Z1 is, in my view, answering a question no one is asking.
Many animation studios have their line animators and modellers working on single-processor machines. Higher end dual proc machines are usually reserved for TDs. Similarly, in compositing, paint and roto artists usually have lower machines, while the people building final composites get the higher end systems. People all over these roles need critical color matching as well, and the Dreamcolor display on the Z1 fits that well.
He completely glosses over the design studio and educational markets, where space is at a premium, and 'looking nice' is important.
I guess the Z1 not being needed in the market, and 'answering a question no one is asking', would be news to Dreamworks, who is actually buying them.
The 'storage problem' is easily solved on the Generation 2 Z1 by adding a Thunderbolt RAID.
Part of the reason for its weight is its serviceability. You don't need a weird suction-cup-handle gadget, and don't have to remove the screen, to swap drives on it.
Completely and ludicrously overpriced.
Firstly, I am aware that people buy non-LGA2011 workstations- I have a dual Socket 775 Dell Precision. However, you imply that because I own an HP Z420 I should know this. My reply is that anyone interested in HP workstations should note that an HP Z420, that is Xeon E5, is LGA2011.
And yes, of course people do buy non LGA2011, it's only that they don't spend $6,600. How many Xeon E3 and especially "educational" systems are sold in that price range? Animators and modelers do use single CPU systems, and higher specification machines are used when all cores can be utilized. However, do "those lower machines" -and monitor cost $6,600?
Consider this system >
Processor: Intel Xeon Six-Core E5-1650 v2 3.5 / 3.9GHz LGA 2011 CPU > $590
Motherboard: ASUS P9X79-E WS LGA 2011. X79 chipset,7X PCIe x16, 8X SATA III, USB 3.0 > $462
RAM: 32GB ( 4 X 8GB) Kingston 8GB 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM ECC Registered DDR3 1866 > $396 ($99 ea.)
Graphics Card: PNY VCQK5000-PB NVIDIA Quadro K5000 4GB 256-bit video card > $1,800
Hard Drive 1: Samsung Electronics 840 EVO-Series 250GB SSD > $139
Hard Drives 2,3: 2X Western Digital Black 2 TB SATA3 HD WD2003FZEX (RAID 1) > $294 ($147each)
Case: LIAN LI PC-A75 Black Aluminum ATX Full Tower Computer Case $170
Power Supply: SeaSonic G-750 SSR-750RM 750W Power Supply $120
Cooling: Cooler Master Seidon 120M –CPU Liquid Cooling System > $70
Blu-Ray /DVD Burner: LG WH16NS40 - OEM $65
Total = $3,846
Add Windows 7 Professional and a good 2560 X 1440 27" QHD monitor on a budget of say $1,200 for a total of about $5,000- and that's purchasing the parts retail.
In your opinion, would the above system with a six core- (=+50%), Xeon E5 at 3.5 / 3.9GHz processor, X79 chipset board with 32GB 1866 RAM, and a Quadro K5000- one of the best workstation cards, perform better and be more expandable than the Z1- all for a price with enough left over compared to the Z1 to buy a Z420 like mine?
If I were to spend $6,600 I would spend it like this>
CPU> (2) Intel Xeon Processor E5-2637 v2 Four core @ 3.5 / 3.8 GHz 15M Cache > $1,992 ($996 each)
Motherboard > ASUS Z9PE-D16 SSI EEB Server Motherboard Dual LGA 2011 DDR3 1866 > $449
CPU Cooler > (2) CORSAIR Hydro Series H60 (CW-9060007-WW) High Performance Water / Liquid CPU Cooler. 120mm > $130 ($65 ea)
RAM > 64GB (4) Kingston 1X16GB 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM ECC Registered DDR3 1866 (PC3 14900) Server Memory > $745 ($185 ea)
GPU > NVIDIA Quadro K5000 4GB GDDR5 Graphics card > $1689.
HD 1 > SAMSUNG 840 Pro Series MZ-7PD512BW 2.5" 512GB SATA III TLC Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) > $400 (OS and Applications)
HD 2 and 3 > (2) Seagate Constellation ES.3 ST2000NM0033 2TB 7200 RPM 128MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5" Enterprise HD > $374 ($187 ea) (RAID 1) (Files, system Image)
Power Supply > CORSAIR HX Series HX850 850W ATX12V 2.3 / EPS12V 2.91 SLI Ready CrossFire Ready 80 PLUS GOLD Power Supply > $160.
Optical Drive > Blu-Ray /DVD Burner: LG WH16NS40 $65
Case > Case Labs > Mercury S8 > with options about $380
OS > Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate SP1 64-bit > $190
Monitors > (2) ASUS PA279Q Black 27" 6ms WQHD HDMI Widescreen LED Backlight True Color Professional Monitor > $1,600 ($800 each)
________________________________________________________
TOTAL =$6,501
For about the same cost as the Z1, it's possible to have a dual Xeon E5 with 8-cores /16 threads at 3.5 / 3.8GHz, 64GB ECC 1866 RAM- expandable to 512GB (instead of the Z1 32GB limit), Quadro K5000, 512GB SSD plus 4TB HD space, two 27" 2560X1440 WQHD professional color matching monitors, and in a customized Caselabs case represents a substantially higher performance, higher expandability, and with the CaseLabs enclosure, even a more striking appearance- though definitely not a space-saver.
Sorry to labor this point, but I believe that describing first, the possibilities for a system of noticeably higher performance and flexibility for quite a bit less money with the E5-1650 v2 idea and then the potential for a system of about the same cost with very substantial advantages with the dual E5-2637 v2 concept, clearly demonstrates the relatively poor cost / performance and features of the Z1.
Certainly, the Z1 is stylish, beautifully engineered, and HP workstations have a very high build quality. Dreamworks may be able throw Billions about "looking nice" in their cubicle farms, but for most of the workstation market, cost / performance, and flexibility are overwhelming priorities to stylishness. Further, in terms of space-saving, the Z1 does not present a serious advantage over a desktop or tower system. If I set my HP Z420 on my desktop behind the monitor or lay it horizontally and set the monitor on top, the total footprint is only a bit larger than the Z1 when folded flat.
My point in stating that the Z1 is,"answering a question no one is asking" is not that no one will buy it, but that those who buy it will do so out of response to the appearance and weren't thinking in advance, "Where can I find a quad-core Xeon E3 system that costs an extra $4,000 because it looks great and saves one square foot in the office?"
There's nothing at all wrong with the HP Z1 that knocking $4,000 off the price wouldn't cure.
Cost / Performance, Cost / Performance, Cost / Performance.
