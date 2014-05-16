HP Z1 Workstation: High-End Hardware In An All-In-One

Test System Configuration And Benchmark Settings

Test Machine

The baseline machine remains the same, with the same limitations affecting its performance.

iBuyPower P500X HP Z1 CPU Intel Xeon E3 1270 v2, 3.5 GHz, LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Xeon E3 1280 v2, 3.6 GHz, LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Cooler Asetek 550LC HP air-cooler Motherboard Asus P8B WS, BIOS 2009, Intel C206 series chipset HP 3561h, BIOS A08J52 v02.10, Intel C602 series chipset RAM 2 x Kingston KVR1333D3E9S/4G, ECC DDR3-1333 CAS 9 4 x Micron 18JSF51272AZ-1G6M1, ECC DDR3-1600 CAS 11 Graphics PNY Quadro 2000 1 GB, 625 MHz GPU, 1300 MHz memory, 128-bit GDDR5, 192 CUDA cores Quadro K4000M 4 GB, 600 MHz GPU, 700 MHz memory, 256-bit GDDR5, 960 CUDA cores, MXM module recognized as PCIe 3.0 x16 RAID Controller N/A Intel C206 integrated SATA/RAID controller SSD Kingston Hyper-X SH100S3/120G, 120 GB MLC NAND SSD 2 x Intel SSD 320 SSDSA2BW300G3H, 300 GB MLC NAND SSD Hard Drives HGST HDS732020BLA642 2 TB, 7K3000 7200 RPM N/A Optical Drive Lite-On iHAS124-04(C) 24x Dual-layer DVD±RW Writer HP BD DRV BD-5841H5 6x BD-ROM/8x DVD±RW Writer/24x CD Writer Sound Echo Digital Audio AudioFire 2 (not included in price) Echo Digital Audio AudioFire 2 (not included in price) Networking Integrated Intel 82574L Integrated Intel 82579LM FireWire Integrated VIA 6308S Integrated JMicron JMB 38X Power Supply Corsair TX650 V2, 80 PLUS Bronze, 650 W Delta Electronics DPS-400AB-15A, 90% efficient, 400 W Chassis Cooler Master Silencio 550 ZP Z1 All-in-One Monitor LG E2250T-PN, 22”, 1920x1080 (Not included in price or testing) HP Z1 integrated, 27”, 2560x1440LG E2250T-PN, 22”, 1920x1080 (used as solo monitor for the 1920x1080 benchmarks, not in price) Operating System Windows 7 Professional x64 Windows 7 Professional x64 Graphics Driver Quadro Driver 320.49 Quadro Driver 307.74 (latest available when testing was done) Audio Driver 5.8 5.8 ASIO Driver Included in audio driver Included in audio driver Warranty Three-year labor; one-year parts Limited one-, three-, four-, and five-year options. Mon-Fri 8-5 next business day, parts, labor and 24x7 phone support, terms and conditions may vary. Price As Configured $1999 (2012) $6601

The SSD configuration in our sample is no longer available, so the pricing we're using corresponds to a pair of Micron C400 256 GB drives.

Test Suite

The test suite is also unrevised since last fall, with the minor addition of some tests for the Z1's display.