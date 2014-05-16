HP Z1 Workstation: High-End Hardware In An All-In-One

Results: Adobe And Autodesk
Adobe After Effects CC
This is the same After Effects test you've seen us use in prior workstation reviews, slightly revised with its footage as PNG frame sequences rather than QuickTime files.
The Z1's additional memory and faster storage allow it to nearly double the speed of our baseline system in the HD version of this test. In the standard-def version, the Z1 is still 38% faster. The additional memory allows the Z1 to use all of its CPU cores for rendering, and its faster storage speed means that the system can keep the memory subsystem fed.
Adobe Premiere Pro CC
Despite the Z1's significantly faster GPU, our Premiere Pro results end up just slightly ahead of the baseline machine, since the CPU-based H.264 encode accounts for a majority of this test's overall processing time.
Adobe Photoshop CC
A slightly faster CPU, faster memory, and a faster GPU give the Z1 a slight edge over the baseline system. HP's workstation is 13 percent faster in the CPU-based test and 14 percent faster in the OpenCL-accelerated test.
Essentially, these benchmarks demonstrate that the well-integrated all-in-one is still competitive with a more conventional desktop system in Adobe's application suite.
Autodesk 3ds Max 2014
The Z1's faster CPU and greater memory bandwidth allow it to beat the baseline machine by 10 seconds.
Likewise, V-Ray opens up and makes better use of the Z1's processor cores, giving the all-in-one a 32 to 41 percent lead over the baseline workstation.
The Z1's better GPU renders V-Ray RT's Modena test almost twice as fast as our baseline.
In the iray chair scene, HP's Z1 is slightly slower. Perhaps this is the result of a slightly older driver. Right after our testing was completed, HP made newer software available for the Z1. Unfortunately, that was after the system had gone back to the company.
All of our 3ds preview tests are run at the monitor's native resolution and on a separate 1080p display.
At 1920x1080, the 3ds Max preview is 20 percent faster on HP's Z1. Stepping up to the workstation's native QHD resolution slows performance substantially.
Autodesk Maya 2014
In mental ray, at least within Maya, and given a very polygon-heavy scene, the two machines are very close, with the P500X actually finishing six seconds (1.2 percent) faster than the Z1. In reality, though, both workstations are within a margin of error when we execute the run multiple times.
Playblasting in Maya generates a preview of an animation to storage, which we render to the RAM drive, and run at 1920x1080 and 2560x1440. Unlike we saw in 3ds Max, HP's Z1 is 25 percent faster in the 1080p test. Even at 1440p, the Z1 still enjoys an 8.5 percent advantage over the baseline system at 1080p.
The limiting factor here is how much less the cost of a standard workstation/monitor combo is compared to this AIO.
2: Workstation graphics
3: Better serviceability
4: Better display panel (116.1% sRGB *measured*, versus 97.5% sRGB)
5. Support for workstation applications under Windows, including appropriate certifications. (Which for certain applications is very important since they won't support problems with an unsupported system.)
As usual, a very thorough testing and well constructed description by Tom's of an interesting new system.
However, in a fundamental aspect, the HP Z-1 needs to be considered in the reason for it's existence. Much effort was used to create a stylish, high performance all-in- one, but at 47lbs and $6,600, what is the market? It's not mobile given the configuration and weight, and it's highly expensive. Those needing mobility can obtain good performance from a Dell Precision M at a similar cost- though of course, the larger and 2560 resolution of the monitor is a big plus for the HP. More importantly, look at the configuration of the excellent performing HP Z820 possible for the same $6,600- this getting into dual Xeon E5 category- and today cores are king. Why not not make a compact desktop and set a standard monitor on top? If HP needs an idea, I have a 2006 Dell Optiplex 740 that raises a 27" monitor to the perfect viewing height- or can sit vertically on the desk or floor and can use a standard desktop Quadro.
I don't know any professional office so pushed on space that would require this format for a workstation. Also, serious workstation users at that price will be looking for at least six or even eight-core CPUs- at least the LGA2011 socket to allow a change later. The memory bandwidth of Xeon E5 is more than double that of Xeon E3 as is the number of PCIe lanes. Think of the file size of impending 4K and 3D video when considering the amount of RAM, GPU's, peripherals, and file storage required.
HP should know well enough that workstation users have to choose particular monitors for their applications and preferences, similarly GPU's, plus add non-proprietary PCIe RAID cards, special soundcard / interfaces, and often many HD's.
The HP Z-1 is elegant but expensive and simply not flexible enough. Like the new Mac Dustbin Pro, the HP Z1 is, in my view, answering a question no one is asking.
BambiBoom
HP Z420 > Xeon E5-1620, 24GB ECC1600, Quadro 4000, Samsung 840 250GB, WD Black 1TB, M-Audio 192 > HP 2711x 1920 X 1080
Dell Precision T5400 > 2X Xeon x5460, 16GB ECC667, Quadro FX 4800, WD RE4 500GB, Seagate Barracuda 500GB, M-Audio 2496 > Dell 24"
Many animation studios have their line animators and modellers working on single-processor machines. Higher end dual proc machines are usually reserved for TDs. Similarly, in compositing, paint and roto artists usually have lower machines, while the people building final composites get the higher end systems. People all over these roles need critical color matching as well, and the Dreamcolor display on the Z1 fits that well.
He completely glosses over the design studio and educational markets, where space is at a premium, and 'looking nice' is important.
I guess the Z1 not being needed in the market, and 'answering a question no one is asking', would be news to Dreamworks, who is actually buying them.
The 'storage problem' is easily solved on the Generation 2 Z1 by adding a Thunderbolt RAID.
Part of the reason for its weight is its serviceability. You don't need a weird suction-cup-handle gadget, and don't have to remove the screen, to swap drives on it.
Completely and ludicrously overpriced.
Firstly, I am aware that people buy non-LGA2011 workstations- I have a dual Socket 775 Dell Precision. However, you imply that because I own an HP Z420 I should know this. My reply is that anyone interested in HP workstations should note that an HP Z420, that is Xeon E5, is LGA2011.
And yes, of course people do buy non LGA2011, it's only that they don't spend $6,600. How many Xeon E3 and especially "educational" systems are sold in that price range? Animators and modelers do use single CPU systems, and higher specification machines are used when all cores can be utilized. However, do "those lower machines" -and monitor cost $6,600?
Consider this system >
Processor: Intel Xeon Six-Core E5-1650 v2 3.5 / 3.9GHz LGA 2011 CPU > $590
Motherboard: ASUS P9X79-E WS LGA 2011. X79 chipset,7X PCIe x16, 8X SATA III, USB 3.0 > $462
RAM: 32GB ( 4 X 8GB) Kingston 8GB 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM ECC Registered DDR3 1866 > $396 ($99 ea.)
Graphics Card: PNY VCQK5000-PB NVIDIA Quadro K5000 4GB 256-bit video card > $1,800
Hard Drive 1: Samsung Electronics 840 EVO-Series 250GB SSD > $139
Hard Drives 2,3: 2X Western Digital Black 2 TB SATA3 HD WD2003FZEX (RAID 1) > $294 ($147each)
Case: LIAN LI PC-A75 Black Aluminum ATX Full Tower Computer Case $170
Power Supply: SeaSonic G-750 SSR-750RM 750W Power Supply $120
Cooling: Cooler Master Seidon 120M –CPU Liquid Cooling System > $70
Blu-Ray /DVD Burner: LG WH16NS40 - OEM $65
Total = $3,846
Add Windows 7 Professional and a good 2560 X 1440 27" QHD monitor on a budget of say $1,200 for a total of about $5,000- and that's purchasing the parts retail.
In your opinion, would the above system with a six core- (=+50%), Xeon E5 at 3.5 / 3.9GHz processor, X79 chipset board with 32GB 1866 RAM, and a Quadro K5000- one of the best workstation cards, perform better and be more expandable than the Z1- all for a price with enough left over compared to the Z1 to buy a Z420 like mine?
If I were to spend $6,600 I would spend it like this>
CPU> (2) Intel Xeon Processor E5-2637 v2 Four core @ 3.5 / 3.8 GHz 15M Cache > $1,992 ($996 each)
Motherboard > ASUS Z9PE-D16 SSI EEB Server Motherboard Dual LGA 2011 DDR3 1866 > $449
CPU Cooler > (2) CORSAIR Hydro Series H60 (CW-9060007-WW) High Performance Water / Liquid CPU Cooler. 120mm > $130 ($65 ea)
RAM > 64GB (4) Kingston 1X16GB 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM ECC Registered DDR3 1866 (PC3 14900) Server Memory > $745 ($185 ea)
GPU > NVIDIA Quadro K5000 4GB GDDR5 Graphics card > $1689.
HD 1 > SAMSUNG 840 Pro Series MZ-7PD512BW 2.5" 512GB SATA III TLC Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) > $400 (OS and Applications)
HD 2 and 3 > (2) Seagate Constellation ES.3 ST2000NM0033 2TB 7200 RPM 128MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5" Enterprise HD > $374 ($187 ea) (RAID 1) (Files, system Image)
Power Supply > CORSAIR HX Series HX850 850W ATX12V 2.3 / EPS12V 2.91 SLI Ready CrossFire Ready 80 PLUS GOLD Power Supply > $160.
Optical Drive > Blu-Ray /DVD Burner: LG WH16NS40 $65
Case > Case Labs > Mercury S8 > with options about $380
OS > Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate SP1 64-bit > $190
Monitors > (2) ASUS PA279Q Black 27" 6ms WQHD HDMI Widescreen LED Backlight True Color Professional Monitor > $1,600 ($800 each)
TOTAL =$6,501
For about the same cost as the Z1, it's possible to have a dual Xeon E5 with 8-cores /16 threads at 3.5 / 3.8GHz, 64GB ECC 1866 RAM- expandable to 512GB (instead of the Z1 32GB limit), Quadro K5000, 512GB SSD plus 4TB HD space, two 27" 2560X1440 WQHD professional color matching monitors, and in a customized Caselabs case represents a substantially higher performance, higher expandability, and with the CaseLabs enclosure, even a more striking appearance- though definitely not a space-saver.
Sorry to labor this point, but I believe that describing first, the possibilities for a system of noticeably higher performance and flexibility for quite a bit less money with the E5-1650 v2 idea and then the potential for a system of about the same cost with very substantial advantages with the dual E5-2637 v2 concept, clearly demonstrates the relatively poor cost / performance and features of the Z1.
Certainly, the Z1 is stylish, beautifully engineered, and HP workstations have a very high build quality. Dreamworks may be able throw Billions about "looking nice" in their cubicle farms, but for most of the workstation market, cost / performance, and flexibility are overwhelming priorities to stylishness. Further, in terms of space-saving, the Z1 does not present a serious advantage over a desktop or tower system. If I set my HP Z420 on my desktop behind the monitor or lay it horizontally and set the monitor on top, the total footprint is only a bit larger than the Z1 when folded flat.
My point in stating that the Z1 is,"answering a question no one is asking" is not that no one will buy it, but that those who buy it will do so out of response to the appearance and weren't thinking in advance, "Where can I find a quad-core Xeon E3 system that costs an extra $4,000 because it looks great and saves one square foot in the office?"
There's nothing at all wrong with the HP Z1 that knocking $4,000 off the price wouldn't cure.
Cost / Performance, Cost / Performance, Cost / Performance.
