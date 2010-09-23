HP's Z400 Workstation Runs The Tom's Hardware Gauntlet

HP's Z400 Workstation

The HP Z400 is the company's baseline single-socket workstation in the Z series. Below it is the smaller Z200 (and the even smaller Z200 Small Form Factor). Above it are the Z600 dual-processor workstation and the top-of-the-line Z800.

The Z400 uses Intel Xeon W35xx and W36xx processors running on a motherboard equipped with Intel's X58 Express chipset, while the Z200 uses the Intel 3450 chipset. The Z600 and Z800 use Intel's 5520, which is necessary to support dual-socket configurations. All of the Z-series systems are capable of using unbuffered 1333 MT/s DDR3 SDRAM, but come configured by default with 1333 MT/s ECC registered DDR3 SDRAM.

The Z-series enclosures were designed by the BMW Designworks in California. They're reasonably attractive (insofar as professional enclosures go) and essentially tooless cases. Levers and tabs retain most components, and the hard drives are held in by a pull-tab with rubber grommet-lined screws in the sides of each drive. These screws are the only parts requiring a tool when it comes to switching out components. The stock CPU cooler is actually supplied by Cooler Master.

All of the systems in the Z-series, except the Z200 SFF, are sized to fit into 19” racks, and there are rack mounting accessories available. The systems are all designed for front-to-back airflow, and only the Gen 1 Z400 (which is used for this review) is not shrouded to direct airflow inside the case. They all use 85% efficient power supplies, and were specifically architected for better acoustics than their predecessors from the xw-series. The fans on this machine were only slightly audible when the machine was under full load, though you can manually add quite a bit of fan noise by going into the BIOS and configuring the cooling subsystem for maximum duty cycle.

HP Z400 Specifications CPU Intel Xeon W3520 processor, 2.66 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 cache Cooler Cooler Master HL5-NWDSB-X1-GP Motherboard HP Z400 motherboard, Intel X58/ICH10R Chipset, LGA 1366 RAM Micron 2 GB DDR3-1333 CAS 9 (x 3) Graphics AMD FirePro V5700 512 MB (RV730), 700 MHz GPU, 900 MHz GDDR3 memory Hard Drives Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 250 GB, 7200 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s2 x Seagate Barracuda 7200.11 1TB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s in RAID 0 configuration Sound Creative Labs X-Fi Titanium PCIe Network Integrated Broadcom 5764 PCIe LOMController Power Delta Electronics DPS-475CB-1A, 475W, 80 PLUS, Active PFC Optical HP Super Multi DVD Rewriter GL15L Software OS Windows 7 Professional x64 Graphics Driver 8.723.0.0 Audio Driver 2.17.007 ASIO Driver ASIO4All v.2.10 Beta 1 Accessories Monitor None Mouse HP USB Optical Scroll Mouse Keyboard HP USB Standard Keyboard Speakers None Warranty and Price Warranty 3 years parts, labor and on-site Price As Configured $3,298.00

