Video Quality Tested: GeForce Vs. Radeon In HQV 2.0

Test Class 3: Image Scaling And Enhancements

This class puts the video processor’s scaling and resolution enhancement abilities to task.

Chapter 1: Scaling and Filtering

These tests use 1080p test patterns to assess the video processor’s ability to scale and filter video. There are three tests in this chapter: the first two are simply static and moving-frequency band test patterns, while the third is made up of vanishing text. To perform these tests properly, the video must scale, so we’re running these tests at a 1280x720 resolution. This forces the video processor to scale down the 1080p source to fit a 720p output signal.

Tests A and B: Luminance and Chrominance Frequency Bands

The first two tests are luminance frequency bands and chrominance frequency bands. The full five points are earned if the bands have uniform patterns and there’s no ringing or ghosting. This is reduced to two points if some non-uniform or attenuation is present only on the highest band, or if there’s mild faint ringing or ghosting. Zero points are awarded if there’s heavy ringing or ghosting and uniformity problems with the lower bands.

The scoring criteria can be subjective here if any ringing or ghosting is seen at all, but we aren’t able to make out any problems with any of the hardware. As such, we’ve scored all of the graphics cards with the full five points.

Frequency Band Scaling Test Results (out of 5) Radeon HD 6850 Radeon HD 5750 Radeon HD 5670 Radeon HD 5550 Radeon HD 5450 Luminance Bands 5 5 5 5 5 Chrominance Bands 5 5 5 5 5

GeForce GTX 470 GeForce GTX 460 GeForce 9800 GT GeForce GT 240 GeForce GT 430 GeForce 210 Luminance Bands 5 5 5 5 5 5 Chrominance Bands 5 5 5 5 5 5



Test C: Vanishing Text

In the vanishing text test, the scene shows a cloudy background with moving text entering from the bottom of the screen and shrinking toward a vanishing point as it moves upward—think the Star Wars movie intros. If the video processor scales the text without striping or stepping artifacts, five points are awarded. If there is slight striping, stair-stepping, or ringing artifacts on the edge of characters, the score is reduced to two points. Zero points are awarded if these problems are noticeable.

Once again, the test scoring criteria is worded a little ambiguously. As with the previous test, we aren’t able to make out any problems with any of the tested graphics cards, so all of the graphics cards we’re testing are awarded the full five marks.

Vanishing Text Test Results (out of 5) Radeon HD 6850 Radeon HD 5750 Radeon HD 5670 Radeon HD 5550 Radeon HD 5450 5 5 5 5 5

GeForce GTX 470 GeForce GTX 460 GeForce 9800 GT GeForce GT 240 GeForce GT 430 GeForce 210 5 5 5 5 5 5

Chapter 2: Resolution Enhancement Tests

Upscaled video can have scaling and filtering problems, but it will also lose detail and appear softer or blurrier. This chapter consists of a single test comprised of five different scenes: a brook, a mountain, a time-elapsed flower bloom, red hair, and wood grain.

A single score is based on evaluating the entire sequence of images. The full 15 points are awarded for fine details that are more distinct and three-dimensional without bright or dark outlines introduced around characters or objects. This is reduced to 10 points if detail is increased but some outlines are introduced, and five points if mild outlines are present. No points are awarded if no enhancement detail is observed, or if the enhancement looks coarse and artificial.

All of the cards that are powerful enough to handle edge enhancement manage a perfect 15 points in this test. The only exception in our test group is AMD's Radeon HD 5450.

Resolution Enhancement Test Results (out of 15) Radeon HD 6850 Radeon HD 5750 Radeon HD 5670 Radeon HD 5550 Radeon HD 5450 15 15 15 15 0