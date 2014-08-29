Intel Core i7-5960X, -5930K And -5820K CPU Review: Haswell-E Rises

Power, In Depth: Eight and Six Cores at 4 GHz

Core Voltage

Overclocked to 4 GHz, our Core i7-5960X's core voltage is now 1.110 V. This time around we're optimizing it manually to minimize power consumption and temperature.

Power Draw

The following chart contrasts the VRM's measurement with our reading at the EPS connector, in addition to power losses due to the voltage regulation circuit.

A reading of 18 W at idle is identical to what we just saw at 3.5 GHz. However, the increase to 124 W under load shows that the eight-core configuration running at 4 GHz is starting to pull quite a bit more power from the wall.

Still, these figures are within reason considering the performance you get in return.

Power Consumption Average Idle Maximum, 100% Load Average, 100% Load CPU 12 V In 22 W 165 W 146 W CPU Package 18 W 128 W 124 W VRM Loss 4 W 43 W 23 W

Temperatures

The temperatures at idle don't increase. And as clock rate goes up, the difference between each core's minimum and maximum temperature becomes more pronounced, too.

It’s time for a look at the time-lapse video.

Temperature T Idle Maximum, 100% Load Average, 100% Load (Heated Up) Core 27 °C 57 °C 48 °C Package 29 °C 48 °C Water (In / Out) 24 °C / 27 °C 32 °C VRM 34 °C 47 °C

Six Cores At 4 GHz

Again, we want to try the same thing using six cores to estimate how the Core i7-5930K or -3820K might behave.

Core Voltage

Registering 1.100 V, there’s barely any difference in CPU core voltage between the six- and eight-core models.

Power Draw

Disabling two cores yields a reduction in power consumption to 17 W at idle (21 W if you count the VR) and 101 W under load. That's notably less than the eight-core configuration.

Power Consumption Average, Idle Maximum, 100% Load Average, 100% Load CPU 12 V In 21 W 137 W 115 W CPU Package 17 W 105 W 101 W VRM Loss 4 W 32 W 14 W

Temperatures

Here are the temperatures under load:

Temperature T Idle Maximum, 100% Load Average, 100% Load (Heated Up) Core 27 °C 53 °C 46 °C Package 28 °C 44 °C Water (In / Out) 24 °C / 27 °C 31 °C VRM 34 °C 45 °C

Our eight- and six-core setups increase about 20 W when we overclock to 4 GHz. It's easy to see that we're operating Haswell-E above its sweet spot. Nevertheless, you should be able to hit a stable overclock at comparable performance levels using a big heat sink. Just be sure you have a high-end cooler and a chassis with good airflow.