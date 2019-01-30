Intel Xeon W-3175X Review: Ultimate Performance at the Ultimate Price

Far Cry 5

The Core i9-9900K at stock settings proves its mettle in this test, notching a solid lead over even the overclocked contenders. High end desktop models and Intel's new cream-of-the-crop workstation chip do offer plenty of horsepower for productivity tasks, but most gamers are best served by a mainstream desktop chip.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.

It’s no surprise, then, to see the Core i9-9900K take the lead in the Grand Theft Auto V benchmark. The Xeon W-3175X serves up impressive performance at stock settings, outstripping the tuned AMD models, and essentially ties the -9900K after we dial in a 4.6 GHz frequency. That's impressive for a multi-core beast, but the i9-9900K would run away with the lead after tuning.

Hitman

Hitman responds well to a mixture of high core counts and clock rates, which favors the W-3175X and -9980XE. Core i9-9900K continues to perform well, especially given its much lower price point. It's notable that even more economical Core i5 models are also very competitive in many of these titles, so unless you have intense multi-tasking needs (like streaming), mainstream desktop chips provide the best band-for-the-buck for gaming.



