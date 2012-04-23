Intel Core i7-3770K Review: A Small Step Up For Ivy Bridge

Benchmark Results: Adobe CS 5.5

Here, the -3770K ties its predecessor, making for a wholly unimpressive finish.

Not surprisingly, both six-core Intel CPUs turn in the fastest times. But it actually is quite a shock to see AMD’s FX-8150 slotting in ahead of the Bridges, particularly after finishing so far behind in the previous tests. It just goes to show that Bulldozer isn’t beyond the point of redemption.

Officially, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 680 is too new to be supported by Adobe’s Mercury Playback Engine. Off the record, it’d still be pretty easy to add the card to Premiere Pro’s text document-based list of compatible cards.

At any rate, the current lack of support makes it really easy for us to stack CPUs up against each other without interference from a graphics card. And from that experiment, we again see the six-core Sandy Bridge-E parts tearing through our Paladin workload. Ivy Bridge and Sandy Bridge take third and fourth place, separated by 36 seconds.

The gap between the rest of the field is far more substantial. Curiously, AMD’s FX falls to the bottom of the stack, unable to overcome its six-core predecessor, Phenom II X6 1100T.

Separation between the Intel-based contenders is narrow. But the gap between the slowest Intel chip, Core i7-3930K, and the fastest AMD processor, Phenom II X6 1100T, is larger.