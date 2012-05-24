Overclocking Core i7-3770K: Learning To Live With Compromise

Benchmark Results: File Compression And Power Consumption

7-Zip makes good use of additional cores and improvements to IPC. Thus, Ivy Bridge at 4.5 GHz scrapes out a win against the 4.8 GHz Sandy Bridge-based chip.

WinRAR benefits from high clock rates and extra cores, so Ivy Bridge finishes last, despite its better performance per clock.

Power Draw

Even overclocked, the Core i7-3770K is one of the most energy-friendly enthusiast-oriented CPUs we've seen. Despite its high performance, the whole system’s 52 W idle power draw, which includes a Radeon HD 6850 graphics card, is very impressive.

At maximum processor load, Intel's Ivy Bridge architecture struggles for victories in our performance metrics because it's forced to run 300 MHz slower than last generation's Sandy Bridge design. For the most part, though, improvements to performance per clock keep the two CPUs fairly even.

As we can see, though, Ivy Bridge's power draw is a good deal lower. Naturally, that bodes well for Ivy Bridge's outcome in our efficiency measurement. The Core i7-3960X clearly demonstrates superior performance, but it does so at the cost of 68% higher power draw. It's not efficient, clearly. That's the price for maximum performance, though.