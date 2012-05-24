Overclocking Core i7-3770K: Learning To Live With Compromise

Benchmark Results: File Compression And Power Consumption
7-Zip makes good use of additional cores and improvements to IPC. Thus, Ivy Bridge at 4.5 GHz scrapes out a win against the 4.8 GHz Sandy Bridge-based chip.
WinRAR benefits from high clock rates and extra cores, so Ivy Bridge finishes last, despite its better performance per clock.
Power Draw
Even overclocked, the Core i7-3770K is one of the most energy-friendly enthusiast-oriented CPUs we've seen. Despite its high performance, the whole system’s 52 W idle power draw, which includes a Radeon HD 6850 graphics card, is very impressive.
At maximum processor load, Intel's Ivy Bridge architecture struggles for victories in our performance metrics because it's forced to run 300 MHz slower than last generation's Sandy Bridge design. For the most part, though, improvements to performance per clock keep the two CPUs fairly even.
As we can see, though, Ivy Bridge's power draw is a good deal lower. Naturally, that bodes well for Ivy Bridge's outcome in our efficiency measurement. The Core i7-3960X clearly demonstrates superior performance, but it does so at the cost of 68% higher power draw. It's not efficient, clearly. That's the price for maximum performance, though.
1. Are there plans to release any K CPU's without the HD4000? will they OC higher?
2. Any chance of intel releasing a second stepping of K-series IB chips?
It's very interesting that replacing the paste makes so much difference. This is obviously something Intel is aware of, since they do plenty of testing, and obviously chose anyway. Would a few pennies be worth it for a processor that is clearly on the higher end of the scale? Probably not.
Most likely, they want to keep selling their real high end processors, and it just won't do to have the 3770K beating their 2011 processors, or being very competitive with the successors to that line when they come out. It makes perfect sense. The 3770K is still a great processor, but if you're really looking for the best, it simply will not do. You're forced to buy the more expensive 3960X, and later the even better IB successor to it, which you can bet will have far better paste, and so will overclock significantly better.
It's genius. A great product for the vast majority, while leaving more expensive products as the best option for that elite that will actually spend $600 to $1000 for a processor.
Well done, Intel. It's not like AMD has anything to say about it.
but, with small die size = small area for heat dissipation,
...an irony that needs to be solved.
They perform worse than decent air coolers. The lower end ones (think corsair's h60) perform like mid-low range air coolers and cost more. The better ones (h100 or antec's 920) perform on par or worse and with more noise than a similarly priced noctua. If noctuas looks too ugly for you, phantek and several others offer similar performing models.
The only reason to get closed loop lc is for looks. I admit they do give your build a nice clean look. That doesn't warrant "So, we're recommending a closed-loop liquid cooling setup, at least" though. If you'd changed that to "We're recommending higher end aftermarket coolers for a decent oc", it would've made more sense.
Anyway, I'm just nit-picking a single line from the article. All in all, it was a good read. It just makes me upset to hear wrong advice.