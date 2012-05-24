Overclocking Core i7-3770K: Learning To Live With Compromise

Benchmark Results: Audio/Video

Converting audio files with iTunes, a single-threaded test, benefits from Ivy Bridge’s architectural improvements. Finally, the 4.5 GHz Core i7-3770K processor improves upon the 4.8 GHz Core i7-2600K's score.

Lame is also single-threaded, but it doesn't beat Sandy Bridge running 300 MHz faster. The difference is small enough that we'd call it a draw across the board, and if you already own a fast Core i7, an Ivy Bridge-based one certainly isn't going to help.

Our overclocked Core i7-3770K achieves an almost unnoticeable three-second win over the Core i7-2600K. But neither quad-core CPU even comes close to the Core i7-3960X.

In MainConcept, the benchmark shows another near-tie between Sandy Bridge at 4.8 GHz and Ivy Bridge at 4.5.