Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

Results: Adobe Creative Suite

Adobe After Effects shines a bright light on the performance of six-core CPUs complemented by plenty of memory, with Lenovo’s Erazer X700 matching our own $2550 System Builder Marathon effort at stock frequencies.

Threaded filters similarly favor well-threaded PCs, though Photoshop’s OpenCL acceleration doesn’t appear to like AMD’s GPU. The application also spurns the $2550 SBM machine’s SLI configuration.

Though it's included in Adobe’s Creative Suite, Acrobat is more of an office application. Perhaps it's fortunate, then, that our PowerPoint-to-PDF print task is only single-threaded, gaining nothing from the added complexity of a six-core CPU.