Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

More Erazer X700 Features

Filling the top hard drive tray, Samsung’s venerable 830-series 128 GB SSD offers up to 520 MB/s reads and 320 MB/s writes.

Though limited by rotating disk technology, Seagate’s 7200.14 series Barracuda 2 TB drive offers 64 MB of cache on a 6Gb/s interface to aid transfers to and from high-capacity storage.

Though there are a few exceptions, most X700 models come with 16 GB of RAM. Lenovo keeps its specs open to multiple suppliers, and these DDR3-1600 samples come from Hynix.

The X700 supports Intel’s full range of LGA 2011 processors plus overclocking and dual-card graphics arrays, which is a pretty tall order for typical OEM power supplies. Rated at 625 W, AcBel’s 80 PLUS Gold-certified FS8003 provides two six-pin and two 6+2-pin auxiliary PCIe connectors, and should hold up to most compatible upgrade options. If you need additional leads, you also probably need greater power capacity.

AcBel doesn’t list this part, and it doesn’t appear under the vendor name at the 80 PLUS website. We instead had to look at Lenovo-specific parts to find its 80 PLUS Bronze rated predecessor.