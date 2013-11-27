Trending

Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

Famed for its ThinkPads, data center-oriented servers, and dependable office PCs, Lenovo is looking to carve out a piece of the enthusiast segment with its Erazer X700 gaming system. Can this sexy-looking setup stand up against our SBM configurations?

More Erazer X700 Features

Filling the top hard drive tray, Samsung’s venerable 830-series 128 GB SSD offers up to 520 MB/s reads and 320 MB/s writes.

Though limited by rotating disk technology, Seagate’s 7200.14 series Barracuda 2 TB drive offers 64 MB of cache on a 6Gb/s interface to aid transfers to and from high-capacity storage.

Though there are a few exceptions, most X700 models come with 16 GB of RAM. Lenovo keeps its specs open to multiple suppliers, and these DDR3-1600 samples come from Hynix.

The X700 supports Intel’s full range of LGA 2011 processors plus overclocking and dual-card graphics arrays, which is a pretty tall order for typical OEM power supplies. Rated at 625 W, AcBel’s 80 PLUS Gold-certified FS8003 provides two six-pin and two 6+2-pin auxiliary PCIe connectors, and should hold up to most compatible upgrade options. If you need additional leads, you also probably need greater power capacity.

AcBel doesn’t list this part, and it doesn’t appear under the vendor name at the 80 PLUS website. We instead had to look at Lenovo-specific parts to find its 80 PLUS Bronze rated predecessor.

  • larsoncc 27 November 2013 05:24
    I won the $2550 computer featured in the Q3 SBM Marathon. I believe their scores using that system were 'slightly' hampered by fact that one of the 760s that was going bad. After RMA'ing the card, and using the same overclocks as featured in the SBM article, as well as moving the system to a high airflow case (Corsair Carbide Air 540) the 3DMark score is 19,100 (http://www.3dmark.com/3dm11/7455484). Thanks Tom's!
    Reply
  • chumly 27 November 2013 05:36
    wtf resolutions are you testing? How about 1440p? Hardly ANYONE uses dual/triple monitor setups because the framerate sucks so entirely and 99% of the people on the planet don't have $5k to throw at a gaming PC. you are wasting your time. give us SINGLE monitor configs, for the love of god.
    Reply
  • monsta 27 November 2013 05:39
    Why do these companies insist on using tacky cases?
    Reply
  • chumly 27 November 2013 05:40
    ....and wth is an HD 8950?!?!?!
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 27 November 2013 06:05
    That case looks like it's going to transform into something.
    Reply
  • dudewitbow 27 November 2013 06:32
    12040927 said:
    ....and wth is an HD 8950?!?!?!

    HD 8XXX cards are rebranded 7XXX cards for OEMS to use for marketing, cause you know, uninformed Consumers love to think that larger number means better and that new products(despite not really being new) convinces them to buy it. an 8950 should be a rebranded 7950
    Reply
  • lunyone 27 November 2013 06:34
    What is this 8950?? Is it a R9 280x or something else???
    Reply
  • vaughn2k 27 November 2013 06:38
    Nice review... I don't like how the wires are setup though... kinda ugly... ;)
    Reply
  • SWEETMUSK 27 November 2013 06:45
    the case is looking cool but,why they set the power at top?the power can't be hot it should set under the case and video card is not good
    Reply
  • m32 27 November 2013 06:47
    They could've put a R9 280x in it, but this isn't meant for the guys on this site. This is meant for sucke...... cough..... the average consumer.
    Reply