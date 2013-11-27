Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

Lenovo Software
The Erazer X700’s motherboard includes Reatek’s high-end ALC892 audio codec, but Lenovo doesn’t license DTS-Connect or any of the codec’s other added-cost features. It does include PowerDVD 10, though.
CyberLink’s Power2Go usually comes in a low-cost combo deal with its PowerDVD software, so Lenovo includes that too. Once again, notice that burning software detects the drive of this X700 as a BD-R, even though system documentation does not indicate write capability for this format.
As with most tier-one PCs, the X700 includes a recovery partition to restore its original software state. But Lenovo also includes system recovery software, which lets you back up the entire contents of a drive.
The delivered configuration’s 2 TB of additional storage could come in handy for backing up an SSD, though you can also pick external storage to back up any of the installed drives.
HD 8XXX cards are rebranded 7XXX cards for OEMS to use for marketing, cause you know, uninformed Consumers love to think that larger number means better and that new products(despite not really being new) convinces them to buy it. an 8950 should be a rebranded 7950