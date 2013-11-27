Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

Results: SiSoft Sandra
The SBM $2550 PC uses the same CPU as Lenovo’s Erazer X700, yet still outperforms it in Sandra Arithmetic by a fairly wide margin. The X700’s 3.9 GHz overclock performs roughly the same as the $2550 PC’s baseline, with XMP memory as its primary differentiating factor. Some manufacturers automatically enable fixed-ratio Turbo Boost mode when XMP is enabled.
To keep a processor within its rated power envelope, the amount of frequency Turbo Boost applies is supposed to decrease as the number of loaded cores increases. Enhanced Turbo sets a fixed boost frequency at the CPU’s highest rated frequency, which for the Core i7-3930K is 3.8 GHz.
Memory performance coincidentally scales in proportion to price. The expensive systems have quad-channel memory controllers, while the mid-priced builds are stuck with two channels.
