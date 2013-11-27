Trending

Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

By

Famed for its ThinkPads, data center-oriented servers, and dependable office PCs, Lenovo is looking to carve out a piece of the enthusiast segment with its Erazer X700 gaming system. Can this sexy-looking setup stand up against our SBM configurations?

Is Lenovo's Erazer X700 The Perfect Gaming Workstation?

Lenovo’s products are most familiar to mobile and business users. But the enthusiast segment is tougher to crack. To begin with, many of us prefer configuring our hardware choices, dialing in an optimal balance between complementary components. Those of us with more money than time are typically willing to pay specialized boutiques to build those very custom PCs. But the business strategy that bore Lenovo's Erazer is very unlike those boutiques it needs to contend with.

The X700 we have in our lab isn’t your grandma’s Aptiva, and Lenovo hopes to set it apart from those office-inspired systems with a gaming-inspired exterior. Inside, the Erazer still looks like the IntelliStation that likely hatched her, however, with a workstation-oriented motherboard and processor you would expect to find in the firm’s ThinkStation line. Thankfully, Lenovo complements its gamester chassis with a real gaming graphics card and some headroom for overclocking.

Lenovo Erazer X700 PC Configuration 57316913
Configurable Components
CPUIntel Core i7-3930K (Sandy Bridge-E): 3.2-3.8 GHz, Six Cores, 12 MB Cache
DRAM4 x Hynix HMT451U6AFR8C DDR3-1600 C11, 16 GB (4 x 4 GB)
GraphicsAMD Radeon HD 8950 OEM, 3 GB GDDR5
System DriveSamsung 830 MZ7PC128HAFU 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD
Storage DriveSeagate Barracuda ST2000DM001 2 TB, 7200 RPM Hard Drive
Wireless NetworkRealtek RTL8188CE 802.11b/g/n single-channel PCIe, 150 Mb/s
Chassis
ModelLenovo X7 series ATX Mid-Tower
Expansion SlotsSeven
Internal Bays4 x 3.5" / 2.5" Trays, 2 x Front-Loading 3.5" / 2.5" Docks
Power BayPS/2, Top Mounted on Rear Panel
External Bay5 x 5.25" (Three Filled), 1 x 3.25" (Filled)
Front Panel I/O1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0, Headset (Top Panel,) SD/MMC/XD/MS PRO/CF Flash Media Interface (3.25" bay)
Fans1 x 120 mm Intake, 1 x 120 mm Exhaust
Dimensions20.9" (H), 10.6" (W), 24.0" (D), 61.7 Pounds
Motherboard
ModelLenovo 10122: LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, MicroATX
External Data6 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
External Audio6 x Analog, Digital Optical, Digital Coaxial
External VideoNone
Internal Ports4 x SATA 6Gb/s, 4 x SATA 3Gb/s, 2 x USB 3.0, 6x USB 2.0
Internal Slots2 x PCIe x16, 2 x PCIe x1
Maximum Memory4 x DDR3-800 to DDR3-1600 (all standard capacities)
Gigabit EthernetRealtek RTL8168B PCIe, 10/100/1000 Mb/s
Audio ControllerRealtek ALC892 DAC, 7.1 + 2-Channel rear/front audio
Other Features
Optical DrivePLDS DH12B2SH 12x BD-R (16x DVD±R)
Power SupplyAcBel FS8003 625 W, 80 PLUS Gold, 2 x Six-Pin / 2 x 6+2-Pin PCIe
CoolingAsetek 120 x 38 mm closed-loop, 60 mm PWM, 40 mm PCH
WarrantyOne Year Standard, Extendable to Three Years
SoftwareWindows 8 OEM, PowerDVD 10, Power2Go v6, TriDef 3D
Price$2300

Observant enthusiasts will note that the Core i7-3930K is really best-suited for work duty, since most games max out around four cores. Less expensive LGA 1150-based processors offer higher IPC (instruction per cycle) throughput, lower power consumption, and fit onto more affordable motherboards. But Lenovo’s platform offers sixteen lanes of PCI Express connectivity to two add-in cards if you’re itching to support upgrades, and its combination of extra RAM and storage could make it the all-around winner that our previous System Builder Marathon $2550 machine tried to be.

64 Comments Comment from the forums
  • larsoncc 27 November 2013 05:24
    I won the $2550 computer featured in the Q3 SBM Marathon. I believe their scores using that system were 'slightly' hampered by fact that one of the 760s that was going bad. After RMA'ing the card, and using the same overclocks as featured in the SBM article, as well as moving the system to a high airflow case (Corsair Carbide Air 540) the 3DMark score is 19,100 (http://www.3dmark.com/3dm11/7455484). Thanks Tom's!
    Reply
  • chumly 27 November 2013 05:36
    wtf resolutions are you testing? How about 1440p? Hardly ANYONE uses dual/triple monitor setups because the framerate sucks so entirely and 99% of the people on the planet don't have $5k to throw at a gaming PC. you are wasting your time. give us SINGLE monitor configs, for the love of god.
    Reply
  • monsta 27 November 2013 05:39
    Why do these companies insist on using tacky cases?
    Reply
  • chumly 27 November 2013 05:40
    ....and wth is an HD 8950?!?!?!
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 27 November 2013 06:05
    That case looks like it's going to transform into something.
    Reply
  • dudewitbow 27 November 2013 06:32
    12040927 said:
    ....and wth is an HD 8950?!?!?!

    HD 8XXX cards are rebranded 7XXX cards for OEMS to use for marketing, cause you know, uninformed Consumers love to think that larger number means better and that new products(despite not really being new) convinces them to buy it. an 8950 should be a rebranded 7950
    Reply
  • lunyone 27 November 2013 06:34
    What is this 8950?? Is it a R9 280x or something else???
    Reply
  • vaughn2k 27 November 2013 06:38
    Nice review... I don't like how the wires are setup though... kinda ugly... ;)
    Reply
  • SWEETMUSK 27 November 2013 06:45
    the case is looking cool but,why they set the power at top?the power can't be hot it should set under the case and video card is not good
    Reply
  • m32 27 November 2013 06:47
    They could've put a R9 280x in it, but this isn't meant for the guys on this site. This is meant for sucke...... cough..... the average consumer.
    Reply