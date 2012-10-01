Tt eSports Level 10 M Mouse Review: A BMW For Your Hands

Technical Specifications, Materials, And Ergonomics

Technical Specifications

The Thermaltake Tt eSports Level 10 M is almost exclusively made out of aluminum. It does set new standards for material durability and build quality, even though, again, there are a few nitpicks we'll go over. For now, here are the technical specifications:

Available Colors Diamond Black Iron White Military Green Blazing Red Sensor Sensitivity 8200 DPI MaximumSet via Software, Four Settings via MouseDefaults: 800, 1600, 3200, and 5000 DPI Sensor Type LaserAvago ADNS-9800 Number of Buttons Seven Total- Two Mouse Buttons- Two Side Buttons on Each Side- Four-Way Button on Left Side Button Deactivation Side Buttons Can Be Deactivated Button Manufacturer Omron Internal Memory 128 KB Macro Keys 11 Number of Profiles Five Lighting Effects Left Mouse Button, Mouse Wheel, Thermaltake LogoSeven Color Options Mouse Cable USB 2.01.8-MeterBraided Weights (for Weight Adjustment) None Weight (without Cable) 185 gram Dimensions 147 x 67.5 x 38.8 mm

Materials and Coating

The retail version of the Tt eSports Level 10 M looks more mature than the first engineering samples we saw. Its aluminum components are very robust, leaving an impression of high-quality manufacturing. We had to use a magnifying glass to find any ridges and tear-off edges.

The coating on top of the mouse is a different story. It should hold up well enough under normal use, but we strongly recommend against wearing any rings on the hand with which you mouse, especially if they have sharp edges. Bare metal could scratch the nonslip coating or the clear coating on the metal strip in the middle.

Ergonomics

We had four people with different hand sizes and shapes use the Tt eSports Level 10 M. We wanted to know about its general handling, long-term comfort, and best-fit gaming applications. Despite initial skepticism about the very open design, it didn't take long for our quartet to acknowledge the mouse's comfort.

In spite of the Level 10 M’s size, it’s designed to be used with a combination of a claw and a fingertip grip. Only parts of the hand touch the peripheral as it's moved around with your fingers. The symmetrical shape, which can be changed via tilt adjustment, supports similar hand-feel for righties and lefties. This makes the mouse ideal for mid- to high-sensitivity gamers.

The only attribute you'll need to adapt to is a heavy 185-gram weight that'll tire out enthusiasts with smaller hands and anyone not used to gaming for long periods of time. If you're a more seasoned power user, though, the weight should be fine, particularly since Teflon feet make the Level 10 M easier to move.

Large, well-separated mouse buttons have nice switch activation, with a very exact and well-placed pressure point. This conveys predictable feedback.

The strain relief up front is more for good looks than functionality. The mouse cable is a little inflexible at first, but it gets better as you use it. Eventually, the cable reaches a point where it doesn’t negatively impact the mouse’s movement.

We’re not going to spend any time on the gold-plated USB plug that companies feel the need to include for marketing reasons. The attached cap is useful for protecting the connector during transport, though.

A polling rate of up to 1000 Hz comes in handy for high-DPI settings. Then again, we don't see anyone really using the 8200 DPI maximum resolution.