NEC EA244UHD 24-Inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

Results: Grayscale Tracking And Gamma Response

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

We were so surprised with our out-of-box result that we ran the test three more times to be sure our instruments were working properly. Check out the 50-percent level. Its error is only .07 Delta E!

Needless to say, there was nothing to gain by adjusting the RGB sliders, so we left them alone. It’s hard to imagine better performance.

Switching to the Adobe RGB mode produced a nearly identical chart.

Here is our comparison group:

We thought BenQ's PG2401PT would be hard to beat in the stock performance tests (and it still is), but NEC raises the bar with its EA244UHD. None of the professional displays we’ve tested can measure under one Delta E without any adjustment.

Changing the light output level actually increased the numbers a bit, though that could easily be the measurement tolerance of our i1Pro since all we adjusted was the backlight.

Gamma Response

Gamma is the only metric that leaves a little room for improvement. There are no presets available, so what you see above is what you get, regardless of color mode. While good, small dips at 70, 80 and 90 percent spoil an otherwise perfect chart. Fortunately, you won’t be able to see the error in actual content.

Here is our comparison group again:

The tracking result is mid-pack because of the dip at 90-percent brightness. The EA244UHD’s main competitor, Dell’s UP2414Q, does a bit better in the gamma tracking test. In fairness, all of the screens we're presenting come close to perfect. It’s a very tight race.

We calculate gamma deviation by expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.

The 70- through 90-percent levels spoil the fun and bring average gamma down to 2.14. While you can’t correct this in the OSD, SpectraView can fix the problem or even change the gamma value. If you need BT.1886, a software calibration is the only way to get it.