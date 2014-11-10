NEC EA244UHD 24-Inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut And Performance
For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.
This was another test where we had to check ourselves multiple times. It’s rare to see any display of any type or price lay down such accurate gamut results. Even though NEC includes a full CMS, it’s obviously not needed (at least in our particular sample).
The EA244UHD renders the Adobe gamut with equal precision. Flaws? Alright, there’s one minor error in both charts. Look at 100-percent blue. It’s just a tad under-saturated. Now check out the corresponding bar in both luminance charts. It’s elevated a little to compensate. The end result is visually correct with an invisible Delta E error. It just can’t get much better.
Now we return to the comparison group:
The EA244UHD doesn’t win the day in our chart, but remember that the top two screens were carefully calibrated. The NEC posted those numbers with no adjustment other than a backlight reduction. It only misses the top spot by a negligible .15 Delta E.
Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB
Dell's UP2414Q remains our gamut volume champ. We’re not sure what the company did to render that extra few percent though, considering it employs the same panel used in NEC's EA244UHD. This isn't an error of consequence, however. NEC’s UHD screen is more than qualified for color-critical work. And it’s easier to recommend thanks to its phenomenal out-of-box performance.
That's no telly, it's professional desktop monitor, could be 27 or 30'' but would probably cost another 1000 or more extra.
And, knowing the hardware you need to drive this resolution,, I don't see any interest except for some niches.
You need at least 44'' to exploit 4K.
UHD is 2560x1440/2560x1600 - not 4k. Even if it was 4k, I don't see how you can say it is wasted.
QHD = 2560x1440/2560x1600
UHD = 4k
UHD = 3840x2160
4k = 4096x2160
Retina is only useful when your programs provide good support for it. Otherwise it's just an annoyance. As an owner of a Yoga 2 Pro (13" 3200x1800), I can speak to this. I normally run my laptop in an upscaled 1920x1080 just to keep compatability.