NEC EA244UHD 24-Inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

Users seeking maximum pixel density need look no further than a 24-inch Ultra HD screen. We recently looked at Dell’s UP2414Q. Today we’re testing NEC’s EA244UHD. It’s part of the company's business-class line but offers much more than its stablemates.

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

This was another test where we had to check ourselves multiple times. It’s rare to see any display of any type or price lay down such accurate gamut results. Even though NEC includes a full CMS, it’s obviously not needed (at least in our particular sample).

The EA244UHD renders the Adobe gamut with equal precision. Flaws? Alright, there’s one minor error in both charts. Look at 100-percent blue. It’s just a tad under-saturated. Now check out the corresponding bar in both luminance charts. It’s elevated a little to compensate. The end result is visually correct with an invisible Delta E error. It just can’t get much better.

Now we return to the comparison group:

The EA244UHD doesn’t win the day in our chart, but remember that the top two screens were carefully calibrated. The NEC posted those numbers with no adjustment other than a backlight reduction. It only misses the top spot by a negligible .15 Delta E.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Dell's UP2414Q remains our gamut volume champ. We’re not sure what the company did to render that extra few percent though, considering it employs the same panel used in NEC's EA244UHD. This isn't an error of consequence, however. NEC’s UHD screen is more than qualified for color-critical work. And it’s easier to recommend thanks to its phenomenal out-of-box performance.

