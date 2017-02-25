NEC EA245WMi 24-inch 16:10 IPS Monitor Review

Grayscale, Gamma & Color

You can use the EA245WMi right out of the box in the sRGB or Native color temp mode and enjoy good performance. To calibrate, either adjust one of the numbered presets or use SpectraView II. The following tests reflect an OSD calibration.

Grayscale Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The monitor comes set to its Native color temp which runs ever-so-slightly cool. It’s a little red-deficient, but the error level is below the visible threshold. sRGB is slightly better and reduces the average Delta E from 1.44 to .94, a nice gain and a number that puts the EA245WMi in the realm of professional screens. Most users, including us, will be satisfied with that level of performance.

If you want to adjust further, Color Temp 3 is the best starting point for the RGB sliders. A few changes result in the errors seen in the final chart and an average of .77dE. For a business-class display, this accuracy level is a little above the norm. SpectraView II will net you roughly the same numbers.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

You can see from our CalMAN charts and our comparisons that the EA245WMi doesn’t really need calibration. Its Native and sRGB color temp modes fare well and will provide a precise and accurate image for business and graphics applications. It should be noted that the Dell UP3017 is a premium pro display and includes a factory calibration.

Gamma Response

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The EA245WMi’s gamma is something we’d like to see fixed with a firmware update. It runs too dark for most of the brightness range. While tracking isn’t too bad, the average value is over 2.4. This has the effect of raising perceived image depth and contrast, and it will make color look a little more vivid. You’ll have to up the brightness level to see a benefit, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. At 200cd/m2, the picture looks pretty good. But being the nit-pickers we are, we’d rather see that white line closer to the yellow.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Gamma tracking runs a solid third in the comparison group, but since the average value is fairly high, that test sees the EA245WMi in last place. The net effect isn’t detrimental, and this is far from a deal breaker. It’s just that it does everything else so well that the aberration becomes something of a spoiler. Is there a solution? Since the menu has no gamma adjustments, the only thing left is to use SpectraView II (or CalMAN if you have it). The next page will show you what NEC’s excellent calibration software is capable of.

Color Gamut & Luminance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

The color results aren’t much different than the grayscale ones in terms of accuracy. None of the numbers, including the out-of-box tests, are anything to be concerned about. The EA245WMi delivers decent color with a little extra saturation, and errors that aren’t really visible to the naked eye. Regardless of the color temp mode, things are a tad over-saturated and luminance levels are lowered to compensate. Average errors are therefore low. Part of what we’re seeing here is due to the dark gamma tracking, and that’s something we’ll address by using SpectraView II.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The average color error goes from 3.06dE to 2.43dE; a barely perceptible shift. The sRGB mode fits right in between Native and calibrated at 2.84dE. These are extremely small differences, but in the world of premium displays, every tenth counts.

Thanks to some bonus volume in the primary colors, sRGB coverage exceeds the standard by 3.24%. That makes a great starting point for a LUT calibration since you have extra gamut to work with. You can reduce saturation from its native point, but you can’t increase it.