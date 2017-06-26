Trending

NEC EX341R Monitor Review

By

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

Off-axis image quality for VA panels falls squarely between that of IPS and TN. It doesn’t suffer from the detail loss and major color shift of the latter, but IPS is still the best choice if you need a monitor that looks good from the sides. Our sample shows a red/green shift and a hazy representation of the brighter steps. Detail holds up well though in both the horizontal and vertical planes. Of course, the curvature helps mitigate any potential artifacts when a single user sits properly on-center.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

As we noted in the contrast tests, the EX341R’s uniformity compensation works almost all its magic in brighter areas of the screen. You can see that its excellent black field score is almost identical whether the feature is on or off. The white field test is something else altogether. While 12.8% is an OK result, 1.06% is ridiculously good. We couldn’t see a problem in either state, but when you compare them back-to-back, the difference is noticeable. And since there’s contrast to spare, you can actually use the feature. Just turn the backlight up to compensate for the output loss. Color uniformity also sees some gain though not one that’s visible. Our sample exhibits excellent performance either way.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

With no FreeSync to tempt them, gamers are not likely to shop the EX341R. But with its 75Hz refresh rate, good smoothness and response is possible. A 69ms input lag score won’t impress, but it is typical of 60Hz monitors, so casual players should have a good experience. Motion blur is kept at bay thanks to a quick 13ms draw time, and when you engage the overdrive, you’ll see almost no stutter. And frame tears aren’t really a factor at high framerates.


11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lhughey 26 June 2017 13:23
    I'm a big fan of these 21:9 monitors. its a huge productivity conventional ratios, and I prefer it over dual monitors. I'm now wanting a larger monitor like a 38" or 42" monitor with slightly higher resolution to keep up with the size increase.
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 26 June 2017 13:44
    Just for giggles, how would this thing fare through the gaming monitor gamut?
    Reply
  • DJWarpen 26 June 2017 15:20
    Expensive as hell :/ I bought Crossover's QHD 2560x1440 32inch 10Bit 75hz for little over 400 with VAT from korea.... And this display has Zero backlight bleed and not even one dead pixel... and colors are amazing!
    Reply
  • C 64 26 June 2017 15:29
    I really like the 21:9 format and the size, but why curved ???

    If I liked something good and curved I would have bought a banana....
    Reply
  • Novell SysOp fire phasers 5 time 26 June 2017 15:36
    Why would these be used in a work "enterprise" environment? That's professional work and they would not want cheap azz monitors. They buy true 10-bit panels, not 8 or 8+FRC, and they use Quadro cards that can output 10-bit color. Geforce cannot do that. And I don't buy any monitor that is not 100% Adobe RGB. None of this 99% crap.
    Reply
  • Dantte 26 June 2017 17:42
    This monitor is a joke, right? For $100 more you could get a OMEN X35; slightly bigger, faster refresh, faster pixel response, MUCH lower input lag, and g-sync amongst other superior specs; so why would someone even consider this?

    You call this a "business" display, no "professional." Here's what I look for in a "business" display, cheap and does it get the job done, this display is not cheap and as far as "getting the job done" there is a ton of options out there for less, consider the Samsung C34F791. As for a "professional" display, this falls flat on its face for performance and should not even be considered!
    Reply
  • ESCAP0 26 June 2017 19:28
    This monitor IS a joke. 75hz refresh rate? Where the F do they think we live, the Stone Ages? ;-) If you are going to drop $1k you need at minimum 100-144hz that is 100% Adobe RGB with preferably an IPS Panel. Not his POS.
    Reply
  • Brian_227 26 June 2017 21:27
    Amazon has an LG 32 inch for $199 right now. It has none of the features this thing does and a lower resolution, but the price is so ridiculously low.
    Reply
  • delta5 26 June 2017 23:33
    Seems to me this monitor falls between two classes and is missing key features for both. Business class the key feature of cost verse competitors.
    Reply
  • therealduckofdeath 27 June 2017 07:38
    Tech blog comment sections.......
    Reply