Four New Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Versus Noctua's NH-D14

Supporting dual 120 mm top-mounted radiators, as well as 120 and 140 mm rear-mounted radiators, Nanoxia’s top-performing Deep Silence 1 is retained from our previous cooling round-up.
While most cases don’t have a pop-down top-panel cover, ours does. We removed this cover to simulate the open top panel of typical top-vented cases.
Asus’ overclocking-friendly P9X79 is also retained from our previous cooling round-up.
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E): 3.30 GHz, Six Cores O/C to 4.25 GHz (34 x 125 MHz) at 1.325 V Core
|Case
|Nanoxia Deep Silence 1
|Motherboard
|Asus P9X79: LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, Firmware 0906 (12-22-2011), O/C at 125 MHz BCLK
|RAM
|G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-2200 Benchmarked at DDR3-1666 CAS 9 defaults
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests, SLI
|Hard Drives
|Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 296.10 WHQL
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.3.1020
|Benchmark Configuration
|Prime95 v25.8
|64-bit executable, Small FFTs, eight threads
|RealTemp 3.00
|Highest core reading at full CPU load (60 minutes) Highest core reading at 30 minutes idle
|Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter
|Tested at 1/2 m, corrected to 1 m (-6 db), dB(A) weighting
