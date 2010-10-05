Tom's Definitive 10.1" Netbook Buyer's Guide: Fall 2010

Benchmark Results: Gaming And Multimedia
As the graphics core clock is fixed, Atom-based systems do not exhibit any specific performance degradation when you move from AC to battery power. However, you will see this in most AMD-based graphic solutions, as Catalyst drivers provide a mechanism for performance management (PowerPlay).
Remember that Flash is mainly processor-limited for Atom-based systems, since there is no GPU acceleration. As a result, Atom-based systems will see screen tearing when you scroll, navigate, or even move your cursor on a Flash-based Web site. Hulu at 480p is limited to 24 FPS, so Acer is basically topping out here, as it benefits from Flash GPU acceleration.
We used Hulu at 480p because we haven’t received a clear answer on 360p's bitrate. It seems there are two 360p bitrates, and the one you get is dependent on the speed of your connection as well as the Hulu server load. We used 480p simply for consistency.
Very handy little things - easy to become addicted to. Theres some new models coming out this month that can handle HD but still have great batt life, will be tempted to pick one up.
I recently tested the HP Pavilion dm1z with the dual-core K625. Only slightly heavier/bigger than the 10" HP 210 Mini, but far superior when it comes to performance:
Super good roundup/review. I'm in the market for a netbook this season and this review helped a lot.
My concern is that drivers for ION2 are a bit -fast- slow and loose now, the stock asus drivers were crap, the Nvidia update at launch was crap, but about two weeks ago there was a major update that requires manual installation. It gets roughly double, yes double, the fps of the old pos. Now I didn't write the thing, but it felt like it addressed the PCI-Ex1 link narrowness. (After all, what else could it be? It's just a 210m at it's core, but whatever's drawn on the Nvidia gpu also has to go back down the PCI-E link to be written to the Intel gpu vram (Optimus))
Anyhow, forget the broadcom thing, my friend (a different one, I promise they're real and actually have these things!) has the dell and it's pretty bad. Even I couldn't get that stupid thing to work reliably except for WMP. At least he got his with his new xps 16.
TL;DR I've actually used the gateway and dell netbooks reviewed here and they're both crappy. The gateway gets good battery life though and feels nicer. I love the asus 1215n with it's ION2 gpu and Optimus, and you should too.