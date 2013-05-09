A Free-To-Play MMO? Neverwinter Performance, Benchmarked

Results: Low Quality, 1920x1080
The detail settings stay low as we increase resolution to 1920x1080, seeing if any of these hardware combinations drop below the point of playability.
The only result that changes significantly from what we saw at 1280x800 comes from Intel's mobile Core i5-3210M with HD Graphics 4000. While this combination remains playable, its numbers are clearly lower than the platform-bottlenecked discrete cards on our socketed Core i3-3220. The A10-4600M looks a little better than the GeForce 210, but remains too slow to be viable.
The frame rates over time show us a clearer view of how these systems perform relative to one another.
Once again, the only significant latency comes from AMD's A10-4600M APU.
It's running a 3317u w/HD4000 4GB RAM on Win8 @ 1600x900 & it runs w/o issues on minimum settings (100% scale, 50% hi-res character draw distance).
No exact numbers to report, but I can run around the main city (which with it being the central congregation point for everyone tends to be one of the laggier spots) without issues. Sure it doesn't look the best my any stretch, but it's workable without a doubt in a pinch.
i could believe fx8350 sinking itself to core i3 level performance (it's kinda fx8350's routine) but hd4000 significantly outperforming radeon 7660g in min., avg., and frame time variance? with dual core i5 vs quadcore a10 even...
how would an overclocked i5 3550 or 3570k or fx6300 would fare in this game?
A good measure of how badly the 4600M is limiting performance would be to give the 5800K a run with its integrated graphics - there's a significant clock speed difference.
You obviously missed where they said it is unrelated to Neverwinter Nights - different studio, totally different game. Neverwinter is merely a place in the Forgotten Realms. So bringing up 'waaaahhh, I want NWN3' is rather pointless here.
And I don't see how an MMO based on the Forgotten Realms ruins everything. Why can't you have both this AND NWN3? Just don't play this one, and play what you want... :)
I'm sorry, but this comparison is ABSOLUTELY WRONG. Yes, it's easier to trade for pay-to-play content in neverwinter, but you then say that this is far better to DDO, where you can't...
Except that you can. Playing even a little bit will give you favor with certain patrons. As you get more of this favor, you are AUTOMATICALLY given "turbine points" which is the currency you buy with money. You can earn everything in the game just by playing; sure, it'll take a little while, but I'm sure that neverwinters' solution will too.
So don't make a claim that's completely wrong, please. The "review" parts on the game felt so biased it's not even funny.