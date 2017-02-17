Nixeus PRO Vue 27P 27-inch IPS QHD Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag
The PRO Vue 27P offers typical IPS viewing angle performance. Light fall off to the sides isn’t too bad, and there’s a slight shift to green. From the top, output is down by about half, but color stays consistent and detail is preserved reasonably well. Nixeus uses an AH-IPS panel, so it doesn’t have the superior off-axis image of an AHVA monitor but it easily outperforms VA and TN screens.
Screen Uniformity
Our PRO Vue 27P sample was not without flaws in the black field test. We could see light bleed at the edges of the upper-left and lower-right corners. This spoiled what would have been a decent result because the remaining zones were quite close to one another in brightness. Luckily, the problem disappeared once signal levels were increased. At 100%, uniformity is a superb 3.48%; nearly a record in our database. Only a couple of displays have ever scored better.
Color uniformity is equally impressive at a tiny .51dE variation from low to high. Anything but the darkest content will look very smooth and unblemished on the Nixeus. And with our sample, only the above-mentioned corners are affected.
Pixel Response & Input Lag
Clearly the PRO Vue 27P is not a gaming monitor; and Nixeus doesn’t market it as such. It offers IPS-typical performance for a 60Hz display. 25ms means a reasonably responsive panel with average motion blur. That means the quickest moving action will be soft in resolution, but motion with a more casual pace looks fine. There is no overdrive function here, but we didn’t see any excessive blur or ghosting in our test patterns. Input lag is fairly business-like at 88ms total. On-screen action runs a little behind our control inputs, but most games are still playable by those of moderate skill. We’re a bit spoiled by the fast refresh monitors that normally grace our test bench. The Nixeus will be competent enough for most users.
