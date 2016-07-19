Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Review

Ashes of the Singularity, Battlefield & GTA V Results

Ashes of the Singularity (DX12)

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

The Radeon RX 480’s strong performance in Ashes of the Singularity staves off Nvidia’s attack right out of the gate. In fact, GeForce GTX 1060 lands closer to the 970’s performance than the 980 it’s supposed to emulate. Although Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 secures a first-place spot, the Radeon R9 390-series boards show their mettle by besting the GTX 980 for second and third place.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Not surprisingly, the trend continues from top to bottom at 2560x1440 where AMD’s Radeon RX 480 again slips past GP106. It takes at least a GeForce GTX 980 to surpass Polaris 10, and the 980s still available sell for more than $400.

Aside from the GeForce GTX 960, which clearly struggles due to its 2GB of GDDR5, the rest of the field is mostly playable. But at this early stage, those AMD cards impress most.

Battlefield 4 (DX11)

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Although the GeForce GTX 1060 can’t quite catch the 980 in Battlefield 4, it comes close. The two cards are almost indistinguishable in our frame rate over time chart. Meanwhile, the 1060 cruises past AMD’s Radeon R9 390, 390X, and RX 480 in a reversal of what we saw from AotS.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

The only change at 2560x1440 is the GeForce GTX 970 and Radeon R9 390 swapping places. Otherwise, expect playable performance as far down as the Radeon RX 480 using the Ultra preset.

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

GeForce GTX 1060 again registers slightly lower average performance than GTX 980. Their frame rates over time are nearly identical though, save that sharp dip the 1060 suffers toward the benchmark’s end.

Interestingly, at 1920x1080 the Radeon RX 480 beats both Grenada-based cards. It trails GeForce GTX 970 though, which in turn is slower than GTX 1060.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

The 1060 achieves playable frame rates at 2560x1440 too, averaging slightly lower performance than GeForce GTX 980 once more.

We’ll keep an eye on where the 1060 lands compared to the GTX 970 as well. After all, those cards are available today for less than $300. If the GeForce GTX 1060 Founders Edition isn’t notably faster at the same $300 price point, well, then it’s kind of a bust, isn’t it?



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content