Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition Review: A Titan V Killer

Power Consumption

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti registers ~277W through our stress test and almost 279W in our gaming loop (nearly 20W higher than Nvidia's official TDP rating).

An idle measurement of 17W is a step backward from the previous generation, which used less power in this scenario.

This card's voltage (VDDC) lands well below what we observed from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 FE, and it drops under load as the card's temperature rises.

A peak of 4.4A on the motherboard slot's 12V rail is well within the PCI-SIG's 5.5A limit. Nvidia's balancing scheme works perfectly, leaving ample room for enthusiasts to overclock.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The above images illustrate power consumption at idle, during our gaming loop, and in a stress test. We also have current draw from all three workloads below.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

We didn't have much time with GeForce RTX 2080 Ti prior to launch, so we're still in the process of generating data. But the following teaser reminds us of Nvidia's "Built to Overclock" slide from the press presentation it gave in Cologne, Germany:

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content