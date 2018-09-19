Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition Review: A Titan V Killer

Power Consumption
The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti registers ~277W through our stress test and almost 279W in our gaming loop (nearly 20W higher than Nvidia's official TDP rating).
An idle measurement of 17W is a step backward from the previous generation, which used less power in this scenario.
This card's voltage (VDDC) lands well below what we observed from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 FE, and it drops under load as the card's temperature rises.
A peak of 4.4A on the motherboard slot's 12V rail is well within the PCI-SIG's 5.5A limit. Nvidia's balancing scheme works perfectly, leaving ample room for enthusiasts to overclock.
The above images illustrate power consumption at idle, during our gaming loop, and in a stress test. We also have current draw from all three workloads below.
We didn't have much time with GeForce RTX 2080 Ti prior to launch, so we're still in the process of generating data. But the following teaser reminds us of Nvidia's "Built to Overclock" slide from the press presentation it gave in Cologne, Germany:
Oh yeah, god forbid Tom's does an in-depth review of the latest and greatest. Keyword greatest. If you desire 4K gaming and have the funds available, why wouldn't you?
That being said, I like high-quality, high-speed graphics performance. This may also be influencing my decision.
Great review!
If you're in Canada, you might not want to pay the price of these.
because I think Avram has already reviewed this card with his opinion on late august
with the conclusion was "just buy it"
Personally, I would have rather seen the 2080 Ti compared against 1080 Ti even if it Tom's comes to the same conclusions as the other tech web sites.
The comparison in this article does not make me want to rush out and buy it because it is $1.8k cheaper than a non-gaming card. I really hate to say it, but with the premise of this review being somewhat along the lines of "lookie hereee kiddies. Heree's a gaming card for $1.2k that beets a $3k non-gaming card" turned this review into a TL;DR review for me.