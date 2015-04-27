Trending

Nvidia's SLI Technology In 2015: What You Need To Know

How Many PCIe Lanes Do You Need?

We've already proven that the performance impact of reducing PCIe bus bandwidth on a single card is essentially negligible (see The Myths Of Graphics Card Performance: Debunked, Part 2). But does the same claim hold true in multi-GPU configurations?

A while back, I was struggling with what seemed like poor performance scaling from GeForce GTX 980s in SLI. I was seeing numbers 30% lower than what I was expecting. And my CPU wasn't the bottleneck, either. Furthermore, the issue only materialized when I had a G-Sync-capable display connected, regardless of whether G-Sync was on or off. I came to suspect some sort of driver issue, before Nvidia and EVGA forum users suggested that I was the only one having this particular issue. If you're a system builder, this is unambiguous guidance: you are the one doing something wrong!

I couldn't make sense of what I was seeing until, about a week later, I remembered that I had left the PCIe Generation setting in my motherboard's firmware at first-gen transfer rates. I was running the two cards at x8 PCIe 1.0! That's a paltry 2 GB/s bandwidth, equivalent more or less to two third-gen lanes. ASRock has a nifty setting in its UEFI that lets you specify this parameter. It's something you never want to mess with unless you are, as I was, testing different PCIe link speeds.

Switching back to PCIe 3.0 in the motherboard UEFI alleviated that 30% performance handicap. But, perhaps even more interestingly, it allowed me to make some interesting inferences.

  • Eight lanes (x8) of PCIe 3.0 is more than enough for two top-tier Nvidia cards in SLI. That is, from a PCIe bus effectiveness standpoint, you won't benefit materially from a motherboard with an (expensive) PLX chip or the leap to Intel's LGA 2011-v3 interface.
  • Four lanes (x4) of PCIe 3.0 would most likely be fine for SLI. Nvidia does not support three-way SLI on x8/x4/x4-capable PCIe 3.0 motherboards. That's an uncommon scenario, so it matters little anyway. Three-way SLI is pretty rare to start, and if you're in the market for $1500 worth of graphics cards, you can most likely afford an extra $100 for a PLX bridge-equipped motherboard that'll give you the number of lanes Nvidia requires.
  • G-Sync somehow materially increases usage of the PCIe bus in SLI. This isn't an issue per se, but it's a somewhat interesting fact if you are curious about understanding precisely how new technologies work. I still wonder why this is the case.
61 Comments Comment from the forums
  • PaulBags 27 April 2015 08:51
    Nice article. Looking foreward to comparing to a dx12+sli article when it happens, see how much it changes the sli game since cpu's will be less likely to bottlneck.

    Do you think we'd see 1080p monitors with 200hz+ in the future? Would it even make a difference to the human eye?
    Reply
  • none12345 27 April 2015 08:58
    They really need to redesign the way multigpu works. Something is really wrong when 2+ gpus dont work half the time, or have higher latency then 1 gpu. That fact that this has persisted for like 15 years now is an utter shame. SLI profiles and all the bugs and bs that comes with SLI needs to be fixed. A game shouldnt even be able to tell how many gpus there are, and it certainly shouldnt be buggy on 2+ gpus but not on 1.

    I also believe that alternating frames is utter crap. The fact that this has become the go to standard is a travesty. I dont care for fake fps, at the expense of consistent frames, or increased latency. If one card produces 60fps in a game. I would much rather have 2 cards produce 90fps and both of them work on the same frame at the same time, then for 2 cards to produce 120 fps alternating frames.

    The only time 2 gpus should not be working on the same frame, is 3d or vr, where you need 2 angles of the same scene generated each frame. Then ya, have the cards work seperatly on their own perspective of the scene.
    Reply
  • PaulBags 27 April 2015 09:09
    Considering dx12 with optimised command queues & proper cpu scaling is still to come later in the year, I'd hate to imagine how long until drivers are universal & unambiguous to sli.
    Reply
  • cats_Paw 27 April 2015 09:35
    The article is very nice.
    However, If i need to buy 2 980s to run a VR set or a 4K display Ill just wait till the prices are more mainstream.
    I mean, in order to have a good SLI 980 rig you need a lot of spare cash, not to mention buying a 4K display (those that are actually any good cost a fortune), a CPU that wont bottleneck the GPUs, etc...

    Too rich for my blood, Id rather stay on 1080p, untill those technologies are not only proven to be the next standard, but content is widely available.

    For me, the right moment to upgrade my Q6600 will be after DX12 comes out, so I can see real performance tests on new platforms.
    Reply
  • Luay 27 April 2015 09:55
    I thought 2K (1440P) resolutions were enough to take a load off an i5 and put it into two high-end maxwell cards in SLI, and now you show that the i7 is bottle-necking at that resolution??

    I had my eye on the two Acer monitors, the curved 34" 21:9 75Hz IPS, and the 27" 144HZ IPS, either one really for a future build but this piece of info tells me my i5 will be a problem.

    Could it be that Intel CPUs are stagnated in performance compared to GPUs, due to lack of competition?

    Is there a way around this bottleneck at 1440P? Overclocking or upgrading to Haswell-E or waiting for Sky-lake?
    Reply
  • loki1944 27 April 2015 10:46
    Really wish they would have made 4GB 780Tis, the overclock on those 980s is 370Mhz higher core clock and 337Mhz higher memory clock than my 780Tis and barely beats them in Firestrike by a measly 888 points. While SLI is great 99% of the time there are still AAA games out there that don't work with it, or worse, are better off disabling SLI, such as Watchdogs and Warband. I would definitely be interested in a dual gpu Titan X card or even 980 (less interested in the latter) because right now my Nvidia options for SLI on a mATX single PCIE slot board is limited to the scarce and overpriced Titan Z or the underwhelming Mars 760X2.
    Reply
  • baracubra 27 April 2015 11:32
    I feel like it would be beneficial to clarify on the statement that "you really need two *identical* cards to run in SLI."

    While true from a certain perspective, it should be clarified that you need 2 of the same number designation. As in two 980's or two 970's. I fear that new system builders will hold off from going SLI because they can't find the same *brand* of card or think they can't mix an OC 970 with a stock 970 (you can, but they will perform at the lower card's level).

    PS. I run two 670's just fine (one stock EVGA and one OC Zotac)
    Reply
  • jtd871 27 April 2015 13:19
    I'd have appreciated a bit of the in-depth "how" rather than the "what". For example, some discussion about multi-GPU needing a separate physical bridge and/or communicating via the PCIe lanes, and the limitations of each method (theoretical and practical bandwidth and how likely this channel is to be saturated depending on resolution or workload). I know that it would take some effort, but has anybody ever hacked a SLI bridge to observe the actual traffic load (similar to your custom PCIe riser to measure power)? It's flattering that you assume knowledge on the part of your audience, but some basic information would have made this piece more well-rounded and foundational for your upcoming comparison with AMDs performance and implementation.
    Reply
  • illimors 27 April 2015 13:35
    Great article!
    Reply
  • mechan 27 April 2015 13:44
    I feel like it would be beneficial to clarify on the statement that "you really need two *identical* cards to run in SLI."

    While true from a certain perspective, it should be clarified that you need 2 of the same number designation. As in two 980's or two 970's. I fear that new system builders will hold off from going SLI because they can't find the same *brand* of card or think they can't mix an OC 970 with a stock 970 (you can, but they will perform at the lower card's level).

    PS. I run two 670's just fine (one stock EVGA and one OC Zotac)

    What you say -was- true with 6xx class cards. With 9xx class cards, requirements for the cards to be identical have become much more stringent!
    Reply