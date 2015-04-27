Nvidia's SLI Technology In 2015: What You Need To Know

How Many PCIe Lanes Do You Need?

We've already proven that the performance impact of reducing PCIe bus bandwidth on a single card is essentially negligible (see The Myths Of Graphics Card Performance: Debunked, Part 2). But does the same claim hold true in multi-GPU configurations?

A while back, I was struggling with what seemed like poor performance scaling from GeForce GTX 980s in SLI. I was seeing numbers 30% lower than what I was expecting. And my CPU wasn't the bottleneck, either. Furthermore, the issue only materialized when I had a G-Sync-capable display connected, regardless of whether G-Sync was on or off. I came to suspect some sort of driver issue, before Nvidia and EVGA forum users suggested that I was the only one having this particular issue. If you're a system builder, this is unambiguous guidance: you are the one doing something wrong!

I couldn't make sense of what I was seeing until, about a week later, I remembered that I had left the PCIe Generation setting in my motherboard's firmware at first-gen transfer rates. I was running the two cards at x8 PCIe 1.0! That's a paltry 2 GB/s bandwidth, equivalent more or less to two third-gen lanes. ASRock has a nifty setting in its UEFI that lets you specify this parameter. It's something you never want to mess with unless you are, as I was, testing different PCIe link speeds.

Switching back to PCIe 3.0 in the motherboard UEFI alleviated that 30% performance handicap. But, perhaps even more interestingly, it allowed me to make some interesting inferences.